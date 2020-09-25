FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

James Owen

Company Owner

Rebo UK Ltd

07775 942306

james@rebo.co.uk

www.outdoortoys.co.uk



Panic Buying could ruin your children’s Christmas



James Owen of Rebo UK Ltd (www.outdoortoys.co.uk) warns parents that COVID-inspired panic buying will lead to a dramatic shortage of children’s toys before Christmas.

Llanymynech, UK September 23rd 2020

As COVID cases spike once again, the familiar sight of empty shelves and lack of everyday essentials has returned to our supermarkets. Panic buying is back, and this time it’s not just pasta and toilet paper that are in short supply. It is frozen turkeys and beard trimmers too.



With the Christmas season fast approaching, and an expected increase in online shopping, retailers are warning that toys will sell out long before December leaving parents frustrated and children disappointed.



James Owen, founder of www.outdoortoys.com says “We are already seeing a big surge in demand for children’s outdoor play equipment – Swings, slides, climbing frames, ride-on cars, trucks and quad bikes. We have many thousands of products in stock now and thousands more already on the way to our warehouse to cope with the Christmas period”.



He warns parents to make sure that their children aren’t left empty-handed by ordering early.



With the arrival of a second wave and subsequent lockdown that could catastrophically collide with peak shopping season, Covid-19 could present an even bigger challenge for buyers the second time around if they are not prepared.



Online shopping is predicted to be significantly higher this year than in any before, possibly as much as a 300% increase over 2019. As a result, shortages of many items are inevitable and delivery services and the greater supply chain will struggle to keep up with demand.



James says that his company has been preparing for the busier than usual period by hiring a fleet of vans and drivers to fulfil orders and guarantee that deliveries will be made.



Rebo UK ltd is one of the largest and fastest growing UK retailers of Children’s outdoor toys; designing and manufacturing many of their products at their facility in Llanymynech, Powys.



Visit www.outdoortoys.co.uk to see their exciting range.



For more information, please contact Malcolm Turner at 07775 942306 or mal@rebo.co.uk