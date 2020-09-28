FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



Imperial's Masters in Management enters global top 10 in Financial Times ranking



Imperial College Business School has been ranked 10th in the world in today’s Financial Times Masters in Management ranking.



The ranking, which draws on figures for the Business School's Masters in Management and International Management programmes, placed Imperial 10th in the world and 3rd in the UK.



This is the first time Imperial has appeared in the top 10 and is an increase of four places on last year.



Among the criteria on which the ranking is based, the Business School’s programmes saw a big jump in their score for students achieving their aims (rising 12 places from last year to 14th) and ranked highly for factors related to the diversity of its community.



Overall, Imperial appeared in the top 10 for:



The number of women on its board (ranked first)

The international makeup of its faculty (ranked first)

The number of faculty with doctorates (ranked first)

The international makeup of its student body (ranked fifth)

The number of additional languages students learn while on its programme (ranked eighth)





Francisco Veloso, Dean of Imperial College Business School, said:



“In what has been a challenging year, I am very pleased to see the hard work of our students and alumni recognised in this way. It also reflects that they are part of one of the most internationally diverse academic communities in the world, affording them world-leading access to a diversity of thought and experience.”



The Financial Times ranking is based on the responses of both business schools themselves and their alumni.







The full rankings table can be viewed on the Financial Times website.



To find out more about Imperial’s performance in this year’s Masters in Management ranking, visit the Imperial College Business School website.



For further information about the Management Masters’ suite of programmes at Imperial College Business School, please also visit the School’s website.







