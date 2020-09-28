New Paper published in Stem Cells International shows 81% patients responded positively.



A new peer reviewed paper published in a Special Issue of Stem Cells International evidences the effectiveness of Micro-Fragmented Adipose Tissue (MFAT) in treating osteoarthritis of the knee. The Special Issue is entitled; Mesenchymal Stem Cells and Regenerative Medicine 2020 (originally published 4th August 2020).



It shows that, out of 110 knees assessed for patient-centred outcomes of pain, functionality and quality of life, 81% of people responded positively and had an improvement in their arthritis and a significant decrease in their experience of pain.



Conducted over 12 months on patients at The Regenerative Clinic in London, the results show that more than 4 in 5 patients have responded well to their Lipogems® treatment for arthritic knees. Their response is extremely promising and equivalent to those who opt for a total knee replacement.



The paper, Patient-Centered Outcomes of Microfragmented Adipose Tissue Treatments of Knee Osteoarthritis: An Observational, Intention-to-Treat Study at Twelve Months, can be accessed in its entirety here: https://www.hindawi.com/journals/sci/2020/8881405/



Simon Checkley, CEO, The Regenerative Clinic, says; “The potential is clear and we must now fully document the positive effects of using Mesenchymal stem cells, derived from fat, as an alternative for many orthopedic conditions. This is a minimally invasive procedure that can be an alternative to major surgery. It can even aid post-surgery recovery. There are no major incisions or cuts. It can help in injury or with a long-term condition that limits daily activity and as a minimally invasive alternative to pain relief. There is much more work to do in proving the value of this treatment and we now need to validate findings with a long-term randomized controlled trial.”



The MFAT treatment that people undertook was Lipogems at The Regenerative Clinic in London where people have been having treatment since 2017. Patients that opted for Lipogems to treat their knees saw positive results without the complications and risks of having operative surgery.



The Regenerative Clinic have an expert research team that measured patient responses to the MFAT Lipogems treatment in two distinct ways:



• Using a Visual Analogue Scale (VAS) and the Oxford Knee Score (OKS). These are both validated ways of objectively measuring the outcomes of treatments

• The VAS measures the level of the patient’s pain between 0-100; 0 = no pain and 100 = max imaginable pain

• The OKS measures the functionality of the joint between 0-48; 0 = no function at all and 48 = best possible functionality

• Results were measured at 3 months, 6 months and 12 months post-procedure



The results of the VAS of 110 knees treated show that 81% have responded to treatment. This means that, by the 12-month mark after the procedure, their degree of pain is less than the pain that they had prior to the treatment. On average, patients come in with a pain score of 75. This has improved to a score in the region of between 20-30 equating to an improvement of over 60%.



The individuals who have not responded to the Lipogems® treatment may have had an initial reduction in pain in the first 3-6 months, but this was not maintained at the 1-year mark. The reasons for this are not entirely clear at this stage and further evidence gathering is required.



The results of the OKS results, presented a similar rate of response as the VAS results. 79% responded positively. 2 people did not complete the OKS scores, but these 2 were responders on the VAS data. On average patients came to us with an OKS below 20 and by the 1-year mark this increased to approximately 35. These results are comparable with having a total knee replacement, but without any complications that are associated with surgery.



7 of the participants OKS scores remained constant throughout (i.e. their mean OKS remained between 20-25, where it started out from), thus no change in symptoms was witnessed in this group.



The deterioration that can be seen on the graph is presumably due to the natural progression of the arthritis disease and has no correlation to the Lipogems treatment.



The severity of arthritis on x-ray’s can be graded using the Kellgren-Lawrence system of radiological classification. Most patients presented with the most severe grading of arthritis on their x-ray’s. The response witnessed in these patients has shown to be similar to those who have less severe forms of arthritis. It can be inferred from this information that the vast majority of patients have actually responded to the treatment. For example, in our grade IV group, which concerns the patients presenting with the most severe arthritis, 25 individuals have been treated. Of these, only 2 have not responded to Lipogems®.



The harvested fat contains the cells that are required for the regenerative process as well as some scaffold in the form of adipose tissue. The PRP used provides growth factors that improve the activity of the cells in scientific studies and also provide some of the scaffold. Basic science research has shown that there is improvement in the survival of the cells within the fat by using PRP.



About Stem Cells International

Stem Cells International publishes papers in all areas of stem cell biology and applications. The journal publishes basic, translational, and clinical research, including animal models and clinical trials. Issues and papers can be accessed here: https://www.hindawi.com/journals/sci/



