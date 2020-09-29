NEOMA Business School jumps 15 places in the Financial Times "Masters in Management 2020" ranking



The Financial Times has published its "Masters in Management 2020" ranking today, which has ranked 90 institutions worldwide. NEOMA Business School ranks 28th, which is an increase of 15 places from last year.



NEOMA appears amongst the Top 5 French business schools for the first time, solidifying its place as one of the most prestigious institutions in not only Europe, but in the world.



“Such a fantastic performance has strengthened the School's reputation in the field of global higher education and confirmed our ambition to become the innovative challenger to the leading international business schools,” says Delphine Manceau, Dean of NEOMA Business School.



The School has improved its position in all the criteria. Notably, the MiM programme achieves excellent results concerning:

• International course experience rank, with a 16th place in the ranking

• International mobility rank, moving up 16 places (37th position)

• Career progress rank, with a jump of 25 places (55th position)



/ENDS

For more information, please contact Olivia Nieberg at BlueSky Education on olivia@bluesky-pr.com or call +44 (0)1582 790 091.