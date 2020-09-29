FrOtober is back! The 31-day campaign encouraging women to celebrate their natural hair throughout Black History Month has returned for its third year.



Tammy Facey, the founder behind plant-based hair care brand Jim + Henry and creator of #FrOtober says worldwide visibility of Afro hair is at its highest for many years.



She says: “The history of the policing of black people's hair runs parallel with the history of repression itself. Thanks to the spotlight of the Black lives Matter movement and literature acknowledging the rich history and texture of Afro hair, such as Emma Dabiri’s ‘Don’t Touch my Hair’, women in 2020 are learning more about their coily texture and celebrating it.”



This year's campaign follows the Netflix miniseries Self Made, which tells the story of African American millionairess Madam CJ Walker. Walker amassed a huge fortune in the late nineteenth century making and selling hair relaxing cream for the first generation of emancipated African American women. The TV production, and its popularity, is a further sign that discussions about Afro hair are no longer exclusive to women with this curl type.



To participate in #FrOtober - and for a chance to be featured across Jim + Henry’s social media - post a photograph of yourself with natural hair using the hashtag #FrOtober2020 and let those curls loose for thirty-one days.



