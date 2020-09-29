Recently named a Gartner ‘Cool Vendor’, the company’s new vision is to be the ‘Netflix of Analytics and BI,’

“Cool Vendor” also announces new machine learning-driven personalisation and recommendation capabilities as part of new product vision



29 September 2020 - US-based Theia, which provides an intelligent enterprise portal for organisations running multiple analytics and BI (ABI) tools, is rebranding to Digital Hive, and introducing new machine learning-driven capabilities for personalisation and recommendations. Recently named a Gartner ‘Cool Vendor’, the company’s new vision is to be the ‘Netflix of Analytics and BI,’ helping business users to instantly unearth the enterprise dashboards, reports, KPIs and raw data that helps them to meet personal and shared objectives.



A unified experience...

Digital Hive connects most popular ABI platforms including ThoughtSpot, Tableau, Qlik, IBM Cognos as well as standard document systems such as Google Drive, SharePoint, Box and social media platforms. This means the typical company, which runs an average of 3.8 different ABI platforms simultaneously (Source: Gartner Cool Vendor 2020 Report - Analytics & Data Science) can provide its user community with a single, unified experience and the best tool or visualisation for each job. Digital Hive customers boost returns on legacy ABI investments and raise user adoption levels.



...for meeting collective goals

The current crisis has accelerated many organisations’ change programs. By democratising all available ABI tools and content, Digital Hive helps teams work collectively towards common goals such as digital transformation, restructuring after a merger or acquisition, or launching new commercial channels. By dismantling the information silos, Digital Hive also promotes data literacy by improving collaboration and adding an extra layer of context, helping users to see the complete ‘data story’.



UK business travel company Clarity used Digital Hive to develop its Go2Insight service, which embedded ThoughtSpot’s search-driven analytics tool and more traditional BI reports from Cognos. According to Darren Williams, Head of Management Information and Data, “Thanks to Digital Hive we were able to offer our customers really pioneering AI and search-driven analytics while still providing traditional reporting facilities to those who need them. This meant we could be bold and visionary, but without leaving any users behind.”



Personalised use cases and branding

Digital Hive is personalised for each organisation, depending on their preferred use case. While many customers use Digital Hive as an ABI portal, others embed it into their intranets/extranets, customer, or supplier portals, or build bespoke portals. Companies can also set up different business units, customers, or suppliers to have their own custom-branded portals.



According to Kevin Hurd, Founder and CEO, Digital Hive: “Companies are navigating through considerable change and uncertainty right now. Rather than more upheaval, most are pragmatic and want to leverage the tools, content, and skills they’ve already invested in. Some of our customers are running upwards of 15 different ABI tools. Whether a user needs a board report, a dashboard, or a quick data answer, Digital Hive presents these in a ‘Netflix-like’ experience, instantly recommending the best asset for the job.”



About Digital Hive

Digital Hive is a US-based software company that provides intelligent enterprise portal solutions, recommending and personalising content from analytics, document systems and online applications. By providing a single, shared organisational view, federated search across tools, and custom branding, Digital Hive helps drive analytics adoption, improve data literacy, and deliver data stories for better decision making and business performance. A 2020 Gartner ‘Cool Vendor,’ Digital Hive is for most organisations that run multiple analytics and BI tools including customers like Clarity, DFS, Highmark, Froneri, Pomona College, and University of Denver. For more information visit digitalhive.com.



