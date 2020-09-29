Company Helps Organizations Overcome Modern Day IT Challenges in a Fluctuating Economy



Chesterbrook, Pa. – Sept. 29, 2020 – Boomi™, a Dell Technologies™ business and leading provider of cloud-based integration platform as a service (iPaaS), today introduced its new vision: Integrated Experiences. On Boomi, Integrated Experiences empowers organizations to instantly connect their customers, employees, partners, and users to what they want. It is the confluence of information, integration, and interaction, building on a foundation of integration and adding data readiness and user engagement touchpoints.



Integrated Experiences enables the entirety of an organization’s data to be connected across applications and ecosystems regardless of where it resides - on premises or in the cloud. By fulfilling this vision, Boomi creates an engaged customer experience for organizations, helping drive strategic advantage and customer loyalty, and elevating satisfaction.



“Integrated Experiences exemplifies how harmonizing data, connecting endpoints, and presenting customer-centric touchpoints that are responsive to wherever the customer is and whatever device they choose can enable organizations to be stronger and more agile - two critical concerns leaders must maintain in our changing times,” said Chris McNabb, CEO of Boomi. “Businesses today often rely on overburdened IT infrastructure to keep them connected internally and engage customers. We’ve built upon our iPaaS foundation to enable these organizations to easily create experiences that will meet and exceed the expectations of their customers.”



Oftentimes customer insights are managed by separate providers or owned by disparate groups, isolating data from integration platforms and strategies, as well as those designing the actual customer touchpoint. These architectures restrict the customer experience. Integrated Experiences centralizes user and customer experiences in the iPaaS model, but with unmatched platform breadth and capabilities.



Integrated Experiences builds on the foundation of integration and unites three core elements — data readiness, pervasive connectivity, and user engagement:



Data readiness - Create a global, edge-to-core view of data sources, and maintain a trusted, secure, and comprehensive view of user interactions, preferences, and attitudes.

Pervasive connectivity - Enable differentiated customer experiences through anticipating and responding to specific expectations; unifying all endpoints so data can be moved in and out of any application, technology, or device — from IoT to edge — with low-latency and guaranteed scalability.

User engagement - Develop engagement touchpoints and responsive custom apps to eclipse customers’ expectations.



By creating a 360-degree view of the customer relationship regardless of where the data resides, on-premises or in the cloud, companies can design new user touchpoints, create critical products, and incorporate innovative IT paradigms to drive competitive advantage. Powered by the cloud, Boomi’s approach eliminates costs with low-code application development and intelligence, enabling transformations to a more modern IT infrastructure.



Survey data collected this month from Boomi supports this need for improved human and system connection as remote work forces people to work in new ways: 41% of workers have changed how often and which technologies they use, while 38% have added new apps or processes to help get their work done. The most impactful action companies could take to reduce remote work isolation and create more connection is to improve collaboration tools and systems, and do so incredibly quickly.



Boomi’s low-code, cloud-based AtomSphere™ Platform powers Integrated Experiences to enable system agility and eliminate cost. It recenters on those who matter most: the customers.



Integrated Experiences Keynote Today

Full details on Integrated Experiences will be unveiled during the premiere of Boomi’s Out of this World event today at 11 a.m. ET, featuring a keynote delivered by Boomi CEO Chris McNabb and co-hosted by Katie Linendoll. Please visit our Out of this World hub to register and tune in.



About Boomi

Boomi, a Dell Technologies business, powers the data economy by enabling organizations to instantly connect people to what they want. Trusted by more than 12,000 customers globally for its speed, ease-of-use, and lower total cost of ownership, the Boomi AtomSphere™ Platform is cloud-native, unified, scalable, open and secure. As the pioneer of cloud-based integration platform as a service (iPaaS) and fueling the intelligent use of data, Boomi radically simplifies and streamlines our customers' ability to deliver Integrated Experiences fast. These Integrated Experiences are underpinned by harmonized data, connectivity across applications, processes, and devices to ultimately deliver better human engagement, and accelerated business outcomes. For more information, visit http://www.boomi.com.



© 2020 Boomi Inc. Dell, Dell Technologies, Boomi, the ‘B’ logo, Atom, AtomSphere, Molecule, and Dell Boomi are trademarks of Dell Inc., or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. Other names or marks may be the trademarks of their respective owners.



