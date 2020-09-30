We bet on innovation because it is central to our future growth and competitiveness

MBDA has been accredited as Investor in Innovations Standard by the Institute of and Knowledge Exchange Innovation (IKE Institute) as a recognition of its good practices and adherence to the newly published ISO 56002 Innovation Management System standard. This rewards an Innovation Management System. Creating advantage through innovation by applying a systemic approach, instilling a culture that is pro-innovation, embracing an open innovation ecosystem and accelerating promising innovations from idea to solution, quickly and affordably are some of the recommended practices that MBDA has been recognised for, when it successfully achieved the Accreditation.



Eric Béranger, CEO of MBDA commented on achieving this combined recognition: “Innovation is one of our 5 corporate values. We bet on innovation because it is central to our future growth and competitiveness, allows to reduce costs and waste, and increases productivity and resource efficiency, ensuring in the end our customers’ satisfaction and improving sustainability and resilience for the company. To grab the full benefits of innovation, MBDA has put in place organisations and processes that span over its five home nations in Europe, engaging our engineers to share knowledge, experience and best practices fitting with our vision of creating the world’s best complex weapons that deliver the required proportionate military effects. I take the IKE Institute’s ISO 56002 accreditation as a strong recognition of the commitment and efforts of all our employees, partners and stakeholders who have made this achievement possible, particularly in the current circumstances of COVID-19. ”



Professor Sa’ad Sam Medhat, IKE Institute Chief Executive and member of the BSI/ISO Innovation Standards Committee said: “MBDA continues to surprise us with their unwavering efforts to push the innovation envelope to the next stage, and have demonstrated best practice in a number of benchmarking categories. MBDA’s Innovation Policy and its consistent execution within the teams spread across many countries including France, Italy, Germany and the UK, demonstrates a systematic approach to innovation capability development that delivers value to everyone involved. This rigorous review and robust analysis by the Validation Panel of c-suite executives drawn from the Innovation Council, provided a thorough action plan for crystallising innovation further within MBDA’s strategic mission. I believe, MBDA is the first multinational company that has embraced and implemented the international innovation guidelines as set out by the ISO 56002 standard. So, may I congratulate MBDA on this excellent achievement.”



Notes to editors:



The Institute of Innovation and Knowledge Exchange (IKE Institute) is the UK's professional body for innovators. It accredits, certifies and benchmarks innovation in such sectors as construction, defence, education, energy, electronics, nuclear, security, technology and transportation.



IKE Institute’s work is guided by the Innovation Council of over 50 c-suite executives that represent different economic sectors. The Institute runs think tanks, conducts research studies, delivers certified training, develops new business models and provides tools to support organisations in their strategic innovation developments. The Institute’s Innovation Manifesto highlights its commitment to support the development of innovative people and organisations. The IKE Institute is represented on the UK Scientific and Parliamentary Committee and the BSI/ISO Technical Innovation Committees amongst other innovation related boards, to influence the inter-relationship between education, business, and government through collaborative networks and knowledge exchange.



MBDA is the only European group capable of designing and producing missiles and missile systems that correspond to the full range of current and future operational needs of the three armed forces (land, sea and air). With a significant presence in five European countries and within the USA, in 2019 MBDA achieved revenue of 3.7 billion euros with an order book of 17.5 billion euros. In total, the group offers a range of 45 missile systems and countermeasures products already in operational service and more than 15 others currently in development.



MBDA is jointly owned by Airbus (37.5%), BAE Systems (37.5%), and Leonardo (25%).



