Global Talent Acquisition and Management Specialist, Alexander Mann Solutions, is celebrating its success after making the Sunday Times PwC Top Track 250 list for the third consecutive year.



In the 16th annual Sunday Times PwC Top Track 250, announced last weekend, Alexander Mann Solutions saw its place on the list jump to number 57, up from 82nd place last year. This marks the 11th time the global RPO brand has made the list.



The Sunday Times PwC Top Track 250 league table ranks Britain's leading mid-market private companies with the biggest sales. It is compiled by Fast Track and published in The Sunday Times each October, with an awards event in November, and alumni dinners during the year.



David Leigh, Chief Executive Officer at Alexander Mann Solutions, commented on this accolade;



“We’re extremely pleased to have once again been recognised in the Sunday Times PwC Top Track 250. It’s been an incredibly tough year so far, so to have not only made the list for the third time in a row, but also jump 25 spaces is, in my view, a real achievement. Having joined the business shortly before Covid-19 struck and changed the world of work as we know it, I’ve witnessed first hand just how resilient and passionate the Alexander Mann Solutions team is. Our approach to talent acquisition and management has always been focused on high quality service delivery and a top notch workforce – a strategy that is clearly working.”



ENDS



Press contact:



Vickie Collinge

BlueSky PR

vickie@bluesky-pr.com

+441582 790705



About Alexander Mann Solutions



We’re passionate about helping companies and individuals fulfil their potential through talent acquisition and management. Today, over 4,500 of our talent acquisition and management experts partner with more than 100 blue-chip organisations, operating in 40 languages, and over 90 countries. We deliver a distinctive blend of outsourcing solutions and - through Talent Collective - a full range of consulting and specialist services. We provide unrivalled experience, capability and thought leadership to help clients attract, engage and retain the talent they need for business success. This approach has led to us being ranked No. 1 in HRO Today’s RPO Baker’s Dozen Customer Satisfaction Survey for two consecutive years. www.alexandermannsolutions.com