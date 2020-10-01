As the nights begin to draw in and the leaves start to turn, Forestry England have announced that their Enchanted Christmas trail will be returning to Westonbirt, The National Arboretum this December, with an all-new theme and spectacular light displays.



This year's theme will feature a new Christmas Illuminated Trail with a search for Father Christmas at his West Pole outpost located amongst the magnificent trees of Westonbirt, The National Arboretum.



This magical Christmas experience will take visitors on a night-time journey through the woodland as they set out on a quest to find the West Pole. As they wind their way along the path, visitors will find themselves transported into a magical world, surrounded by twinkling lights and sparkling illuminations.



Paul Cody, Head of Visitor Attraction at Westonbirt Arboretum said:



“We are very excited that Father Christmas will be using the National Arboretum as an outpost to help him around the world this Christmas. December is a very busy time of year for him and his elves; delivering toys to all the children of the world is no easy task! Here at the National Arboretum we are delighted to be able to be of assistance to him this Christmas.”



Due to popular demand tickets are available through advance booking only, and can be booked by visiting



Hannah Ward, Event Manager at Westonbirt Arboretum said:



‘Now in its 22nd year, Enchanted Christmas is one of the highlights in our calendar here at Westonbirt; since its beginnings as a small trail with a few simple lights, it has grown to be one of the best Christmas light displays in the UK. Our mission here at the arboretum is to connect people with trees, and we are always looking for unusual and creative ways to do this. At a time when many of our trees are bare of leaves and flowers, this night-time experience gives us the opportunity to showcase their amazing structures, textures and silhouettes, allowing people to see these magnificent plants in a different light.’



Dates:

This year the event will run from 4:00pm – 9:30pm on the following dates:



Saturday 28 & Sunday 29 November

Friday 4, Saturday 5, & Sunday 6 December

Friday 11, Saturday 12, & Sunday 13 December

Friday 18, Saturday 19, Sunday 20, & Monday 21 December



Prices:

Adult: £16*

Student/Jobseeker: £14*

Child: £8*



*All tickets include a £1 non refundable booking fee.



Westonbirt, The National Arboretum in Tetbury. Sat Nav Postcode: GL8 8QS.



Notes to Editor



1. Westonbirt, The National Arboretum is managed by Forestry England and is renowned worldwide for its tree and shrub collection. Home to five national collections, the arboretum covers 243 hectares (600 acres) and contains nearly 15,000 labelled specimens. Visitor numbers are 500,000 a year, with a membership of over 32,000. Westonbirt Arboretum was established in the 1850s by wealthy landowner Robert Holford and later developed by his son George Holford. Unlike many arboretums, Westonbirt is laid out according to aesthetic appeal rather than scientific or geographical criteria. Visiting



2. Forestry England manages and cares for the nation’s 1,500 woods and forests, with over 230 million visits per year. As England’s largest land manager, we shape landscapes and are enhancing forests for people to enjoy, wildlife to flourish and businesses to grow. For more information visit forestryengland.uk. Forestry England is an agency of the Forestry Commission.