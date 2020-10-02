The British Society of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (BSACI) and ITN Productions Industry News have co-produced a news-style programme raising awareness and education around allergies, anaphylaxis, clinical immunology and rare diseases to help improve health outcomes and prevent the tragic loss of life.

For those living with life threatening food allergies, compromised respiratory functions or immune systems, the misinformation surrounding allergies and the current pandemic crisis is especially concerning. The risk of anaphylaxis due to severe allergies means for many, returning to a new normal after lockdown will be a particularly anxious time.

Anchored by ITN Productions Industry News presenter Samantha Simmonds, ‘Allergy and Clinical Immunology – Attention Needed!’ explores the latest advancements in prevention and management of allergies, in particular food allergies, anaphylaxis and rare diseases often mistaken for an allergy.

The programme hears from families who have lost loved ones to anaphylaxis and how the devastating deaths could have been avoided. Passionate about bringing change to prevent further loss of life, BSACI highlights the importance of greater awareness, education and training in schools and society, clearer messaging and information across food packaging and restaurant menus and the importance of checking dates on life-saving medication as some of the fundamental factors critical to improving outcomes.

Launching at the British Society for Allergy and Clinical Immunology's Annual Digital Conference on 2 October 2020, the programme will form part of an extensive awareness campaign.

Professor Adam Fox, President of BSACI said: “Sadly people are dying in the UK as a result of their allergies, these deaths could have been prevented had appropriate safeguards been put in place. Our aim is to raise awareness of allergies and the impact these have on the everyday lives by working with patients and decision makers to bring about change.”

Elizabeth Fisher-Robins, Head of ITN Productions Industry News said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with the British Society of Allergy and Clinical Immunology to produce a programme to help raise awareness of the need for greater education and awareness of allergies and anaphylaxis. The current pandemic has caused increasing challenges for those living with allergies and we hope the films will provide a platform to stimulate discussion and advance solutions and policy.”

The programme features key interviews and reports with sponsored editorial profiles from the following leading companies:



• Mylan

• Novartis

• Takeda

• Mast Cell Action



‘Allergy and Clinical Immunology – Attention Needed!’ can be viewed directly here via the BSACI website



For further information please contact Fiona Rayner at BSACI 0207 501 3910 or email info@bsaci.org



About ITN Productions Industry News

ITN Productions produces bespoke creative and commercial content for broadcasters, businesses, brands, rights holders and digital channels. Industry News forms part of this offering and is a communications tool for leading industry bodies and national associations produced in a broadcast news-style programme format, including interviews, news items and sponsored editorial profiles. For more information visit: ITN Productions



About the British Society of Allergy and Clinical Immunology

The BSACI began life as a small interest group for allergists but has grown to become a major force in medicine in the UK with over 900 members working across many medical specialities including allergy, immunology and paediatrics, ENT, dermatology, respiratory medicine and primary care.

The BSACI is the national, professional and academic society which represents the specialty of allergy at all levels. Its aim is to improve the management of allergies and related diseases of the immune system in the United Kingdom, through education, training and research. One of the BSACI's main activities is the formulation of National Guidelines for use by allergy specialists. The process used by the BSACI to develop these guidelines has been accredited by NICE. For more information visit: BSACI website