Global leader in talent acquisition and managed workforce solutions, Guidant Global, is delighted to announce that it has won the ‘Best RPO/MSP to Work For’ and ‘Diversity & Inclusion’ awards at the 2020 TIARA Talent Solutions Awards. The TIARAs recognise and celebrate MSP, RPO and talent solutions providers delivering excellence in recruitment and talent acquisition.







In addition to winning these two awards, Guidant Global was highly commended in the ‘Overall winner’ category. The judging panel comprised leading practitioners from the talent acquisition arena from organisations - including Credit Suisse, Thermo Fisher, Iceland Foods and Virgin Media – and entrants were assessed based on key performance metrics, case studies, testimonials and the varied and complex demands of employers. Judges praised the company for being ‘an outstanding example of what a great employer looks like’ and described Guidant Global as taking ‘D&I to the next level as they embedded a wide ranging strategy across their own business - integrity in a nutshell’.







Commenting on the accolade, Simon Blockley, CEO of Guidant Global said:



“Winning these prestigious awards in what has undoubtedly been an incredibly challenging year with both people engagement and diversity & inclusion forced into the spotlight like never before, is testament to the fantastic team we have at Guidant Global. To be described as a ‘contemporary and values based business which leads the field from a D&I perspective’ from the hugely respected judging panel reinforces what a fantastic job our team does and I’d like to congratulate everyone for their commitment and hard work.”







