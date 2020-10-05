IR35 Protect is a comprehensive, 360 IR35 solution designed to help contractors and their clients to prepare for the 2021 private sector off-payroll reform.



Monday 5th October 2020 – Kingsbridge Contractor Insurance, the UK’s leading provider of specialist insurance services to skilled contractors, freelancers and the recruitment industry, has today launched IR35 Protect: a comprehensive, market-leading IR35 solution designed with all points of the supply chain – from end client and fee payer to contractor – in mind.



This insurance primarily protects limited company contractors from the potentially crippling costs that can arise from an IR35 investigation, including tribunal defence costs, legal expenses, contract disputes, debt recovery, and any taxes, interest, and penalties that HMRC may find payable. It’s also designed to flex come the April 2021 reform deadline to cover end client IR35 liability too, offering contractors total peace of mind and a better chance of engaging new clients as a safer bet post-reform.



Additionally, we provide IR35 status assessments through the exclusive, award-winning Kingsbridge IR35 Status Tool. At this time, we are the only IR35 solution provider combining an automated tool with in-house expert off-payroll consultancy to give you the most accurate status result and post-assessment support available today.



“In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the importance of the UK’s army of self-employed contractors and freelance workers and their role in getting the nation back on its feet is now more critical than ever,” says James Twining, Chief Executive of Kingsbridge Group. “Our enhanced IR35 offering provides a unique combination of automated status-assessment and human judgement, backed by a bespoke insurance product, that will enable contractors, end-clients, and recruitment agencies to navigate the forthcoming changes in the IR35 tax legislation with minimal disruption to their business or livelihoods.”



“The IR35 reform will almost certainly be going ahead this time and I strongly advise contractors and clients alike to be prepared for the changes to come in April 2021” says Andy Vessey ATT, Head of Tax at Kingsbridge and IR35 tribunal defence in the cornerstone Jensal Software case. “The UK needs the self-employed more than ever to get the economy engines firing again, and our IR35 Protect product will ensure all involved are protected and able to work without fear of tax repercussions. In my professional opinion, it’s absolutely a necessary business investment.”



About Kingsbridge



The Kingsbridge Group has grown to become the UK’s leading provider of specialist insurance and IR35 services to the UK’s rapidly growing contingent workforce of contractors, freelancers and gig workers, through its Kingsbridge Contractor Insurance and Dinghy brands. It is also one of the leading providers of specialist brokerage services to corporate clients in the utility, recruitment and other industries through Kingsbridge Insurance Brokers.



We now service over 50,000 customers, working with over 500 partners and through its own online distribution channels. This growth illustrates the success of Kingsbridge’s strategy to position itself to benefit from the long-term shift in the UK economy away from permanent roles toward a more flexible workforce, allowing companies of all sizes to access highly skilled professionals when they need them.



The Kingsbridge Group, which employs 75 people, is headquartered in Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire, and has offices in London, Liverpool and Guernsey. Kingsbridge is owned by NSM Insurance Group, the leading provider of specialty insurance programs in the US.



Kingsbridge was named as the 2018 Independent Broker of the Year by Insurance Times and in March 2020 as one of the UK’s top five insurance employers by the Insurance Post.



For more information, please visit www.kingsbridgegroup.com and www.nsminc.com.



