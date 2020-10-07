• Smart heating control increases SAP rating by 2-3 points



London, October 7, 2020: Clean tech specialist, Vestemi, has today announced that its smart heating control, Radbot, has achieved SAP accreditation in the Time & Temperature Zone Control category and is now live on the SAP register.



On average, Radbot increases a property’s SAP rating by 2-3 points, making it an inexpensive, un-intrusive way for builders, landlords, and social housing organisations to improve the EPC ratings of their housing stock.



Stephane Blanc, CEO, Vestemi says: ‘SAP accreditation not only proves the effectiveness of our product, Radbot, but it also gives us even more opportunity in the residential property market. At a time when saving energy is more important than ever, Radbot offers the best value energy savings for every pound spent.’



As a smart TRV, Radbot is a quick energy ‘win’ for householders as it automatically heats rooms when occupied and reduces the temperature when empty, saving money and energy. Plus, with all the technology built inside Radbot, there’s no need for apps, programming, or even WiFi.



Endorsed by the Energy Saving Trust and Energy Efficiency Award - Product of the Year – 2019, Radbot is breaking ground with its simplicity, ability to save money and potential for carbon reduction at scale.



Radbot is also eligible for the Green Homes Grant scheme meaning landlords, homeowners, and Local Authorities can access funding to put towards Radbot.



Trustmark installers and other organisations looking for products eligible for funding under the scheme, can contact us directly at: sales@vestemi.com.

Vestemi is a technology company with a social purpose. Our vision is to create simple, effective consumer products that make energy savings easy and accessible to everyone. We believe that empowering our customers through the use of technology is the most effective way to sustain lasting action on climate change. www.radbot.com



