Online jewellery retailer, jewellerybox, has launched not one but two brand new collections: ‘now+then’ and ‘choose hugs’.



‘choose hugs’ is a collection of 41 pairs of sterling silver, gold plated and rose gold plated huggie hoop earrings, perfect for stacking with other hoops for a statement look or wearing on their own to add a little sparkle and shine to an everyday outfit.



Jewellery Buyer and Designer for jewellerybox, Michelle Tacdol, said “2020 has been a hard year for everyone, so we think now more than ever it’s time to choose hugs (for your ears). This collection was heavily inspired by our customers who had been requesting a larger selection of huggie hoops, as well as the popularity of our sell-out clear crystal and rainbow crystal huggies. We hope that this collection can add a touch of sparkle and light to the end of this year.”



‘now+then’ is a smaller collection of 28 earrings, inspired by traditional and natural designs with a contemporary twist. One of the key elements of this collection are bobbles/beads, which feature heavily within the range of modern styles. Containing stud earrings, drop earrings and hoop earrings, this collection has something for everyone’s taste and for all occasions.



The two new collections can now be shopped on the jewellerybox website



choose hugs – prices start from £8.05

now+then – prices start from £4.95



Further imagery of 'now+then' can be downloaded here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/6996udv92a6uel8/AABjKKApL63mhVb61...



Further imagery of 'choose hugs' can be downloaded here: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/hsgjx7cbsfpl9af/AADL7EX_n0syJ4Yar...



About jewellerybox

jewellerybox is an online jewellery retailer based in south London. They’re on a mission to show the world that you can buy jewellery at costume jewellery prices. With over 10,000 pieces of sterling silver and 9ct gold on their site, their range has something for everyone.



jewellerybox was launched in June 2014, and since then they’ve grown to become a small but powerful force in online jewellery retail sending out up to 10,000 orders a week to customers in over 100 countries worldwide. http://www.jewellerybox.co.uk



For further information or samples please contact

Daena Borrowman

daena.borrowman@jewellerybox.co.uk

02071002167