Southampton, UK, 8th October 2020: Senseye, an industrial Asset Performance Management company, has secured new investment from NTT DOCOMO Ventures and Sony Innovation Fund. The investment, also supported by existing investors, will drive Senseye’s expansion into the Japanese market and expand its research activities for its proprietary Artificial Intelligence solutions.



Simon Kampa, CEO of Senseye, comments: “We look to Japan for inspiration in manufacturing excellence. Indeed, we derived Senseye from the Japanese word Sensei to highlight that connection. We are therefore pleased and proud to receive this new investment from two leading Japanese businesses.”



The company’s Predictive Maintenance solution, Senseye PdM, has recently been deployed by some of the world's largest companies in the automotive, food and beverage, packaging, and metals & mining sectors. Its AI is continuously analyzing millions of data points, in real-time, ensuring that none of its customers experience any unplanned downtime. Customers have reduced unplanned downtime by over 50 percent, streamlined spare-parts inventories, and cut maintenance costs by up to 40 per cent.



NTT DOCOMO Ventures and Sony Innovation Fund joins an existing group of investors, which includes MMC, Breed Reply and IQ Capital, with the investment validating the leadership position Senseye has gained within the Predictive Maintenance space.



Takayuki Inagawa, President and CEO of NTT DOCOMO Ventures, comments: “We are impressed by Senseye’s asset and data-agnostic approach, allowing their solution to be used on any machine and therefore significantly lowering the implementation barrier for factories of all scale. Beyond our investment, we look forward to promoting a partnership between Senseye and NTT DOCOMO’s innovative 5G industrial platform, enabling both mid and large tier industrial businesses to accelerate their digital journeys.”



“Senseye is the leading provider of Predictive Maintenance software, delivering real operational efficiencies with an unrivalled Return on Investment," said Gen Tsuchikawa, Chief Investment Manager of Sony Innovation Fund. "Their solution provides a unique approach to delivering Predictive Maintenance at a scale not possible with other approaches. We look forward to working with Senseye to support their ambitions in Japan and beyond.”



Senseye has also established a leading ecosystem of global industrial partners, such as Bentley, Schneider Electric, Siemens and PTC, to enable it to offer a full stack of advanced digital solutions to its customers. To top it off, Senseye PdM is the only product that guarantees its performance through its insurance-backed ROI Lock™, offered as standard to all customers.



About Senseye: www.senseye.io

Senseye, headquartered in the UK with regional offices in Germany, France, USA, and Japan is the leading global industrial software company for Asset Performance Management. Senseye helps global Fortune 500 organizations to save millions of dollars in unplanned downtime and maintenance efficiencies every week in key industries such as Automotive, Heavy Industry and FMCG.



About NTT DOCOMO Ventures: https://www.nttdocomo-v.com/en/

NTT DOCOMO Ventures, the NTT Group’s corporate venture capital firm, aims to accelerate innovation for creation of new services, disruptive technologies and innovative processes serving as a primary channel for startup companies and venture communities on behalf of the NTT Group, Japan’s leading ICT service provider. We proactively enhance cooperation with exceptional entrepreneurs on a worldwide scale by providing capital from our corporate venture funds and vast business development opportunities with the NTT Group companies.



About Sony Innovation Fund: http://www.sonyinnovationfund.com/

Established in July 2016 by Sony Corporation, Sony Innovation Fund engages with pioneering startups to help fuel the development of disruptive technologies and launch new businesses. In addition to investment, Sony Innovation Fund closely collaborates with the startups in which it invests, connecting them with businesses throughout Sony and its worldwide network of partners, providing guidance and advice, and collaborating with them to help achieve common success.