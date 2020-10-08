the healthcare industry harnesses digital tech to deliver services in ways that could not have been imagined just a few months ago

Inspiring team work powers successful adoption of Imprivata technology at UK and Ireland healthcare organisations resulting in Proven ROI, Innovation, Early Adoption, and Clinical Excellence



London, England– Imprivata®, the digital identity company for healthcare, has celebrated the achievements of customers from the UK and Ireland at its annual HealthCon user group meeting, this year a virtual, but no less glittering, event held on 1 October.



For each of the four Awards there was an overall Winner as well as Special Commendations in the category, which reflected the strength and depth of nominations.



The Proven ROI Award for the customer who has fully leveraged their Imprivata solutions, either by deploying effectively across their organisation, saving time, or realising the value of Imprivata solutions in their workflows, was won by Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust. Sandwell and West Birmingham has been Imprivata’s fastest OneSign® rollout to date, with 4,000 clinicians using tap and go technology within 4 weeks of the Cerner go-live which made a huge difference to the Trust’s EPR project.



Mark Taylor, Informatics Associate, at Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust commented; “We are delighted to win this award which is testament to the hard work put in by everyone from the Trust, and from those at Imprivata and Cerner, who have all been involved with the EPR project. Teamwork and partnership has enabled us to achieve great things.”



Special Commendations went to:



Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, where they leveraged Imprivata professional services for help with deployment, and, if not for COVID-19, the project would have been completed in March 2020.



Worcester Health and Care NHS Trust for the successful implementation of Imprivata OneSign with many of their systems, being described as a Mental Health Trust Blue-Print for deployment and adoption in a mental health setting.



The Innovator Award for the Imprivata champion whose success story resonates innovation and achievement within their organisation, went to Royal Surrey NHS Foundation Trust. At Royal Surrey, staff are using robust Ascom smartphones that meet strict NHS hygiene standards enabled with Imprivata Mobile and Attend Anywhere to communicate and carry out ‘remote’ ward rounds in the 24-bed ICU. The smartphones enable just one doctor linked remotely to colleagues to complete the ward rounds. The same mobile technology is helping relatives to safely stay in touch with patients while in hospital



Andy Dargue, IT Infrastructure Project Manager at Royal Surrey said; “We were already looking at using the technology for ‘virtual’ consultations at the Trust, but the COVID-19 outbreak hugely accelerated this. The Imprivata and Attend Anywhere technology was being successfully used in the outpatient clinics but, in response to the requirement from ICU, we brought in the Ascom devices to allow us to make use of the system in the department. We had the smartphones on site and tested in two weeks. It has been an incredible team effort between the Trust and the three companies involved.”



Special Commendations went to:



Coventry & Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust, who in March 2020 utilised Imprivata Confirm ID® for Remote Access to implement home working capabilities for more than 4,000 staff over the weekend before lockdown was enforced. Employees were able to start work immediately without the need to go back to their places of work, and without interruption of services to the public.



Brighton & Sussex University Hospitals NHS Trust, who was Imprivata’s first official deployment of Imprivata Mobile Device Access with Zebra TC52 devices. A simple yet innovative and highly effective integration has leveraged existing tap and go and SSO workflows for mobile apps and e-observations, optimising clinical workflows.



The Early Adopter Award for the Imprivata customer that has contributed immensely to product roadmap initiatives, was presented to Bolton NHS Foundation Trust. Bolton and Imprivata collaborated on a pilot project to bring Imprivata Identity Governance to the NHS. The pilot implementation took place over 4 months during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pilot addressed the 360 degree lifecycle management of users’ accounts, and it now takes just seconds to onboard a new employee. This was validated in August, when the new intake of staff took just 90 seconds to complete, compared with the two weeks it would have taken previously.



Phillipa Winter, Chief Informatics Officer, Bolton NHS Foundation Trust said; “When I first saw Imprivata Identity Governance at a conference in the USA, I immediately knew it would be a great fit for our trust and the wider NHS. The barriers which have traditionally made it difficult and slow for users to gain timely access to systems when they join a new department or team have been removed, enabling care providers to be more productive and confident that they are complying with data regulations.”



Special Commendations went to:



Queen Victoria NHS Foundation Trust who deployed Imprivata Medical Device Access with Welch Allyn vital signs monitors and PC endpoints.



Salisbury NHS Foundation Trust who is breaking new ground with Imprivata in the development of the Virtual Smart Card.





The Clinical Excellence Award for the customer whose clinical team stands out as an exceptional proponent of Imprivata solutions, was given to Tallaght University Hospital. TUH deployed Imprivata OneSign in the Acute Medical Assessment Unit, Age Related Health, and the Oncology Day Ward as part of a pilot project to reduce time taken for clinicians to access patient data. This was in a bid to reduce the time medical staff spend logging on to old and slow technology, taking up valuable time and creating bottlenecks at nursing stations, as clinicians wait to log in before they can move onto the next ward area. Login times have been reduced significantly, initial time savings of 27 minutes were experienced by clinicians. By improving workflows throughout the pilot, this increased to up to 58 minutes for each healthcare professional in every eight hour shift – valuable time that is now spent with patients. The Hospital has gone live with Imprivata OneSign and Imprivata Confirm ID in the Emergency Department, one of the busiest in the country. This is all the more impressive as it was completed in recent months in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.



David Wall, Director of ICT at Tallaght University Hospital said; “Faster access to medical applications and data gives our clinicians back valuable time with patients and takes away the additional headache of trying to remember multiple logins and passwords. Word has quickly spread across the campus on the benefits of this technology and is creating a demand from other clinical areas to trial the technology. TUH has set out an ambitious programme of digital transformation, and the rollout of this technology is just one of many steps we are taking to improve and support the patient experience. Both the ICT and clinical staff we engaged with during the initial rollout worked incredibly well together with demonstrable results. The success of the rollout bodes well for our digital transformation roadmap.”





Special Commendations went to:



The Royal Bournemouth & Christchurch Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust/Poole Hospital NHS Foundation Trust who demonstrated enthusiastic clinical adoption and end-user buy-in.



NHS Grampian Trust for engaging with Imprivata to identify ‘clinical gaps’ that Imprivata technology can address for the Trust and NHS Scotland.



Ross Allen, VP, International at Imprivata, said, “The outbreak of COVID-19 this year has impacted each and every one of us in all walks of life. The healthcare workforce have been a beacon of hope and inspiration with their unwavering dedication to address the challenges of this global pandemic. Collaboration, partnership, and teamwork have acted as a catalyst for positive change. This catalyst’s impact on the enhancement of patient care was the underlying theme for the Imprivata HealthCon this year.



“There have been many impactful innovations as the healthcare industry harnesses digital tech to deliver services in ways that could not have been imagined just a few months ago. All this is the backdrop as we not only celebrate the achievement of our very worthy Winners, but also acknowledge the rest of the healthcare sector that has given so much to keep all of us as safe as possible.”





