Novo Nordisk, a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark, has engaged Alexander Mann Solutions to support its retained recruitment activity across Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Latin America.



Under this partnership, the global talent acquisition and management firm will provide Novo Nordisk with dedicated candidate sourcing teams around the world to identify and engage the best talent in the healthcare market, helping the company to achieve its mission of driving change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic conditions. In addition, Alexander Mann Solutions will provide dedicated talent acquisition administration services to support both candidates and hiring managers throughout the entire recruitment process.



Jim Sykes, Sector Managing Director for Pharmaceutical and Life Sciences at Alexander Mann Solutions commented on the news:



“We are absolutely delighted to be partnering with Novo Nordisk and supporting its bold purpose to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases. As talent acquisition experts with an unrivalled global footprint and deep expertise in the pharmaceutical market we know that we can deliver long-term strategic value to the business and best enable it to secure the talent it needs to deliver the company mission for many years to come. Since we began engaging with the organisation, we have felt a deep affinity with the business and recognised an alignment of our corporate values. Novo Nordisk is an inspirational company within its sector and we couldn’t be more proud of this new partnership.”



Alain Proietti, Vice President of Global Talent Acquisition added:



“In Novo Nordisk, we are pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Talented people are critical to our success. And with employees in 80 countries around the world, our ability to identify, engage with and hire the best talent in each of our geographies is paramount.



“The team at Alexander Mann Solutions has clearly demonstrated to us their ability to help us transform our Talent Acquisition function. Alexander Mann Solutions will not only bring us innovative technology, access to its network of global client service centres to support our hiring in EMEA, Asia Pacific and Latin America, but also a dedicated team of talent acquisition professionals who we know will represent our company with passion and pride. We are excited to embark on this new partnership with Alexander Mann Solutions and we look forward to seeing the results that it will bring.”



