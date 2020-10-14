Hampshire-based Wildflower Turf Ltd continue to partner with luxury lodge holiday specialists, Darwin Escapes, and have created a stunning wildflower haven at the newly opened Rivendale Lodge Retreat.



Set in the heart of the Peak District with views overlooking the Alsop Dale, the luxurious new lodge resort is situated within acres of Derbyshire countryside.



With conservation a key component of the resort’s development strategy, Wildflower Turf Ltd was commissioned by Landscape Architects and Environmental Consultants RPS Planning & Development to lend their extensive wildflower expertise to the redevelopment project.



Consideration of the natural setting was of upmost importance, and the addition of extensive wildflower meadows around the site has significantly enhanced both the aesthetics and biodiversity credentials of the holiday park.



Despite the challenges of COVID-19, during spring and summer of this year Wildflower Turf Ltd provided the project with 8,800m2 of a modified mix of their Landscape Wildflower Turf alongside a further 3,500m2 of a bespoke Wildflower Turf blend. The bespoke mix turf was carefully designed by the Landscape Architects in discussion with the Peak District National Park Authority ecology and landscape teams. The bespoke calcareous grassland will serve to enhance the botanical interest of Rivendale by adding locally common, UK-native colour and diversity to the landscape as well as providing a habitat for bees and other local wildlife.



As well as considerable wildflower plantings, the location also includes a number of new wildlife ponds, hundreds of native trees and a new “bat barn” to further conservation and protection of the local wildlife.



Since opening in mid-September, Rivendale has already proven extremely popular with holiday makers and is a welcome new addition to the Peak District. The self-contained luxury lodges are particularly well-suited to meeting the increased appetite for UK ‘staycationing’ whilst reducing COVID-19 risks.

Notes for Editors:

About Wildflower Turf:

Wildflower Turf is recognised as the leading organisation in the UK for those seeking knowledge or products to develop wild flower spaces.



Founded in 2003, Wildflower Turf Ltd pioneered a soil-less growing system which has transformed the reliability of establishing wild flower meadows. The company has a range of Wildflower Turf products to create and enhance a low maintenance, biodiverse and beautiful meadow.



Wildflower Turf Logo



Website Details



About Rivendale Lodge Retreat:

Owned and operated by Darwin Escapes, Rivendale Lodge Retreat was opened in September 2020 and offers premium self-catering facilities set within the tranquil area of the Peak District.