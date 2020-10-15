October 2020, Mayflex, the distributor of Converged IP Solutions, is pleased to announce that they will be hosting an Autumn Technical Training Event that will run from Monday 9th to Friday 13th November 2020.



As the name suggests, the event is targeted predominately at technical staff and engineers, Over the week Mayflex will be running a series of courses that are focused around IP security. The courses include the highly successful ‘Introduction to IP CCTV course’ that is aimed at cabling installers that are looking to get into IP Security and is delivered by experienced trainer James Vian.



Commenting on the event Tom Filce, Director of Security Sales said ‘This is our third event of its kind and working closely with a number of our vendor partners including Axis, Avigilon, Edgecore, Excel, Hikvision, Ideal Networks, Mobotix, Paxton, Suprema and Tether we are delivering 11 courses in total giving our customers a chance to mix and match the training that best suits them or to fit in with the time that they have available.’



Tom continued ‘At Mayflex we focus on training, not only for our own staff, but keeping our customers and their staff up to speed on best installation practices, the latest developments and helping them to develop their skill sets – with the end objective of ensuring that our customers deliver the best solutions and installations to their end customers. In addition to our Autumn Technical Training Event we regularly host technical and sales training via our Mayflex Academy and together with our vendor partners.’



Tom concluded ‘All of the courses are free of charge to companies that have an account with Mayflex. We understand particularly in these Covid-19 times that business is tough for many companies and we hope that by helping them to increase their knowledge will allow them to win business and stay profitable by expanding their portfolio and service offering.’



To book your place on a course(s) in the Autumn Technical Training Event visit our website. If you’re an installation company and you don’t yet have an account with Mayflex you can open one within a few minutes by clicking here. For general information on Mayflex visit www.mayflex.com