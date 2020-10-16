gardencourses.com is set to become the gold standard for online garden learning

Offering online learning to home gardeners, gardencourses.com, a collaboration between the founders of the internationally acclaimed London College of Garden Design and ground-breaking environmental podcast Roots and All, is launching on 1st December.



Director Sarah Wilson says “We’ve discovered a large group of gardeners who feel they are not served by traditional courses. They want to garden for themselves and solve the challenges they have in a more individual way. Our courses are for gardeners that garden for pleasure and recognise the impact that gardening can

have on their well-being, on wildlife and the environment.”

The site will offer three courses upon its launch and more will follow each month. To meet the demands of today’s gardeners, courses draw on the latest information and techniques from the world of horticulture and have a strong focus on sustainability

and eco-friendly gardening. They’re designed to take learners on an in-depth and reflective journey into the world of gardens and their role as gardeners.

Wilson adds “We give course members the tools to create gardens that work for them, not just for a few months after they’re created, but in the long term. With

input from the foremost experts in horticulture from around the world, gardencourses.com is set to become the gold standard for online garden learning.”



Gardencourses.com is a new brand training provider. It is a collaboration between the founders of the London College of Garden Design with Roots and All founder

Sarah Wilson.

The London College of Garden Design has colleges in London, UK and Melbourne,Australia and has become recognised as the benchmark for professional garden design training with graduates progressing to successful international careers. Roots and All was awarded “Best Garden Podcast or Broadcast” at the Garden Media Guild Awards in 2019. It has found a large following of people interested in gardening and the environment.