The on-demand laundry app, Laundrapp is targeting new users by unveiling its new brand refresh, a redeveloped app and new website that offers an enhanced UX.

Laundrapp continues to be a disrupter in the laundry industry, and the new look, app and website sets it apart and introduces a fresh approach to the tedious problem of laundry.



The new brand refresh, app and website has been completely rebuilt and offers a significantly improved user experience. It is now even easier to book contact-free collection and delivery, and the improved driver tracking option leaves more time to focus on the more exciting things in life.



Angela Freeth, Marketing Campaigns Manager for Laundrapp, says, “After previewing the new brand in our Mumsnet marketing campaign over the summer, we’re rolling this out across all our platforms. Our tech has always been a key differentiator for us, and now that we’ve upgraded this even further, we’re able to be agile, which is now more important than ever. We’ve already improved our driver tracking so that consumers can see how close drivers are, as well as optimising routes to reduce carbon emissions.”



Freeth described how being part of the Inc & Co business collective has been a major advantage to Laundrapp, “We’ve been working with the agencies in the group to offer a new and improved user experience. Neon has created a new brand that makes us stand out in the industry, and Cuhu has developed our new website and will maintain our new and improved app going forwards.”



“With the number of positive coronavirus tests increasing daily, and more people having to self-isolate – Laundrapp provides a vital service as consumers still need to do laundry. Our new high-temperature wash helps destroy germs, and our contact-free delivery means that we’re helping to keep everyone safe at this time.”



Jack Mason, Group CEO at Inc & Co, agrees “Laundrapp provides an excellent service, and the new app improves the user experience. I’m pleased to see encouraging growth across the business, despite challenging times with the coronavirus.”



“Laundrapp fits well with the other digital businesses across the Inc & Co collective, and this project has shown how all the digital businesses support each other. The Laundrapp rebrand by Neon and new website development by Cuhu is the perfect example of how this works.”



Laundrapp offers contact-free laundry collection and delivery. They operate in over 40 locations in, and around London, as well as locations throughout the UK, including Manchester, Newcastle, Birmingham and Edinburgh.



