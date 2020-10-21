Household technology startup Ideavate surveys over 800 UK consumers to understand how to help consumers manage their carbon footprint

Results help shape the design of My Carbon Manager, a new service to help consumers and employees transform their carbon footprint.



Being able to quickly measure carbon footprint is the key to getting started



Research carried out by household technology company, Ideavate, highlights the need for practical solutions to make it easy for people in the UK to measure, understand and reduce their carbon footprint.



When asked what features would be most valuable in a tool to help measure and reduce their carbon emissions, being able to “quickly measure my carbon footprint” scored highest, with 34% citing it as the most important factor.



Around one in four (27%) highlighted an interest in renewable energy deals as a way to do their bit and help the environment, whilst one in five (20.2%) highlighted the value of ongoing monitoring of how their carbon footprint changes over time.





Older males most interested in electric vehicles. Older women most interested in getting precise carbon measurements





Priorities also varied by age group and gender, with information about electric vehicles being identified as the most important feature by 37% of males aged 55-64.



For women in the same age group, precise measurement of carbon output (as opposed to generalisations) ranked most important, at 28.8%. For every other age and gender grouping, quickly measuring carbon footprint ranked highest.





Ideavate launches My Carbon Manager to make it easy for individuals to get started on the road to a more environmentally friendly lifestyle



My Carbon Manager is a new service that employers and organisations can make available to their employees and consumer customers, reflecting these priorities.



David Sheridan, CEO of Ideavate, says:



“Individuals - whether as consumers or employees - are looking for solutions that can turn awareness of the need to help the environment into action.



My Carbon Manager quickly and precisely collects data from individual users of the service, provides instant and understandable feedback, and crucially, provides an ongoing plan to help make reducing carbon emissions an ongoing lifestyle choice, and not a one-time carbon calculation.



For employers looking at how they achieve their sustainability and environmental objectives with a newly remote workforce, or for organisations looking to inspire consumers to adopt a greener way of life, My Carbon Manager provides a solution that can achieve dramatic, long-term results and be up and running in a matter of hours.”





You can find out more about My Carbon Manager here.



For more details please email: hello@mycarbonmanager.com or call +44 208 059 4332