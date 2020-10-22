A no wires, no fuss meat thermometer with a smart guided cook system, MEATER+ ensures tasty, succulent and satisfying results every time

Leicester, 22 October 2020 – Christmas season is nearly upon us and the UK looks set for a record-breaking Christmas spending spree as shoppers reveal they intend to splash out on presents to help get over lockdown. Families have said they intend to spend around 25% more than usual on Christmas presents in 2020, according to research by financial comparison experts money.co.uk.

With MEATER, you don’t have to ‘fork’ out hundreds of pounds to impress a loved one – you can gift them the ability to wave goodbye to dry, over cooked meat and say hello to juicy, perfectly cooked results, each and every time.



MEATER+ is a highly desirable, not to mention, useful kitchen gadget for the stocking of anyone that takes pride in their culinary skills. A no wires, no fuss meat thermometer with a smart guided cook system, MEATER+ ensures tasty, succulent and satisfying results every time. Whether that be for roasting the turkey or goose on Christmas day, cooking a heart-warming joint in chilly February or for those sunny BBQ’s in the summer months.



This smart kitchen gadget will not only ensure juicy cooking results, it allows the chef to step away from the oven. Just connect the MEATER+ to any smartphone or tablet and using a patented technology, MEATER+ provides estimated cooking times, monitors meat whilst it’s cooking, sends alerts to mobile devices such as notifications when meat is cooked to perfection and ready to enjoy, saving time and effort.



Using the MEATER+ meat thermometer:



• helps take away the risk of under cooked meat, one of the most common causes of food poisoning in the UK.

• ensures that your meat is perfectly cooked and to your preferred taste.

• saves you money – dual sensors monitor the cooking temperature making sure you never burn and waste your expensive meat again.



Don’t just take our word for it – MEATER is celebrating over 3 million cooks from its users with numbers growing every day.



In stock now from MEATER, RRP £99.



ABOUT APPTION LABS LIMITED

Apption Labs was founded in January 2015 by Joseph Cruz and Teemu Nivala with more than 30 years’ experience in hardware and software engineering. At a joint barbecue, the two friends decided to take their problems into their own hands and no longer wait for someone else to solve them. This mentality is the driving force which is reflected in the corporate culture and enables progressive ideas, positive thinking and new innovations.



The company is headquartered in Leicester, UK and has offices in Los Angeles, USA and Hsinchu, Taiwan. The company's multi-continental background enables it to develop products with the right functionality through insights and feedback from consumers from different cultures around the world. The MEATER was developed with a crowdfunding budget.



MEATER was developed to help meat lovers with different cooking skills achieve consistent results when frying or grilling. This fantastic gadget is a must-have for all cooking methods and preparation methods. For more information, please visit http://www.meater.com.









