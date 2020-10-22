health and well-being specialist, Beurer, is here to help with a handy Christmas gift guide

If you are looking for a gift to make your loved ones feel fabulous, good about themselves or simply to show them you care this Christmas, then look no further. Beurer has put together a Christmas gift guide that includes something for everyone.





Greater Manchester, England, 22 October 2020: Choosing Christmas gifts can be an arduous task, especially when our loved ones seem to have everything they need. Whether you know the ideal gift or are faced with the ‘surprise me’ challenge, health and well-being specialist, Beurer, is here to help with a handy Christmas gift guide packed with thoughtful ideas to treat your friends and family.





Light Therapy: The summer sun has a positive effect on us all, so when the dreary winter days set in, we can find it more effort to get up and go. Bringing some sunshine into someone’s life could just be the ideal Christmas gift this year, and the Beurer TL 30 daylight therapy lamp will do just that. Give someone the gift of daylight for a sense of well-being in the dark winter months with this compact, portable therapy lamp, which includes a practical bag for travelling and storage.



The Beurer TL 30 is available from Lakeland and has an SRP of £59.99



To view all ‘light therapy’ products by Beurer visit: https://www.beurer.com/web/gb/products/wellbeing/light-thera...





Aroma Diffuser: Everyone deserves a little downtime, to relax and unwind. The Beurer LA 40 aroma diffuser combines a colour-changing LED light with an aroma diffuser to create the perfect ambience for a calming and soothing spa atmosphere at home. Treat someone with their favourite scents and personal lighting so that they can make themselves feel good any time of the year.



The Beurer LA 40 is available from John Lewis and Lakeland and has an SRP of £49.99



To view all ‘air and aroma’ products by Beurer visit: https://www.beurer.com/web/gb/products/wellbeing/air-and-aro...





DreamLight Sleeping Aid: What better gift than the gift of a good night’s sleep? The Beurer SL 10 DreamLight is designed to help you fall asleep quickly and calmly. With a gentle light projection on the ceiling, this innovative sleep aid helps to support a conscious breathing rhythm which helps divert thoughts, reducing brain activity to encourage sleep. Two breathing techniques, either Yoga or relaxation, are available to select from. This could be just the gift that your loved one didn’t realise they needed until they received it.



The Beurer SL 10 is available from John Lewis and has an SRP of £29.99



To view all ‘sleep and rest’ products by Beurer visit: https://www.beurer.com/web/gb/products/wellbeing/sleep-and-r...





Heated Overblanket: We all know that one person who is always cold. Well, how about a cosy heated overblanket to finally make them feel warm. The Beurer HD 75 is the perfect snuggle blanket. It’s super-fleecy, skin-friendly and has 6 temperature settings, perfect for nestling on the sofa on a chilly winter evening.



The Beurer HD 75 is available from Lakeland and has an SRP of £69.99



To view all ‘flexible heating’ products by Beurer visit: https://www.beurer.com/web/gb/products/wellbeing/flexible-he...





Foot Spa with Massage: The Beurer FB 20 Foot Spa is a treat for the feet. Your friends and family will thank you for the gift of relaxed and pampered feet from not only a soothing foot bath but also three interchangeable pedicure attachments, and both wet and dry massage - including reflex zone massage. After a long stressful day on your feet, there’s nothing better than relaxing and receiving a caring foot massage.



The Beurer FB 20 is available from Argos and has an SRP of £44.99



To view all ‘Shiatsu and massage’ products by Beurer visit: https://www.beurer.com/web/gb/products/wellbeing/shiatsu-and...





Cordless Hair Straightener: A simple to use, compact, travel-friendly hair straightener could just be the perfect gift for the girl that has everything. The handbag size, cordless operation, and fast heating of the Beurer HS 20 hair straighteners is perfect for anyone in your life that likes to keep their style fresh while on the go. They may be small, but they are powerful, and one button operation makes them really easy to use on demand.



The Beurer HS 20 is available from JD Williams and has an SRP of £49.99



To view all ‘hair care’ products by Beurer visit: https://www.beurer.com/web/gb/products/beauty/haircare/index...





PostureControl Posture Trainer: The Beurer PC 100 PostureControl posture trainer is a fantastic gift to show you care about your loved ones’ health. Whether they suffer from back pain or not, this clever device, recommended by physiotherapists and physicians, will help keep back problems at bay. Better back health starts with movement. Sending a gentle vibration signal as a reminder to move ensures more active and dynamic sitting habits. So, if you know someone that spends a lot of time sitting around to work, game or learn, this is a lovely option as a Christmas 2020 stocking filler.



The Beurer PC 100 is available from VERY and has an SRP of £89.99



To view all ‘physioline’ products by Beurer visit: https://www.beurer.com/web/gb/products/wellbeing/physioline/





Cordless Hair Clippers: With the Beurer HR 5000 cordless hair clippers you can enjoy a salon-quality haircut without leaving the house. Thanks to a powerful battery, these hair clippers can be used cordlessly for up to an hour, so there is no need for bathroom adapters. Precision and cutting length adjustments, and a selection of attachments enable versatile and individual haircuts. While high-quality stainless-steel blades with titanium coating ensure maximum skin compatibility. Give the gift of a professional beard and hair groom at home.



The Beurer HR 5000 is available from Amazon and has an SRP of £49.99



To view all ‘BarbersCorner’ products by Beurer visit: https://www.beurer.com/web/gb/products/beauty/barberscorner/



About Beurer



Beurer is the No.1 health and wellbeing brand in Europe and has developed an excellent reputation for design, style and innovation.



Beurer was founded in 1919 in Ulm and is synonymous with health and wellbeing. The company started with the first heating pads in Germany, and has gone on to expand into a range including a wealth of products for the health and wellbeing, beauty, baby care, sports and medical diagnostic and prevention sectors. These include electric blankets, heating pads, blood pressure and blood glucose monitors, nebulizers, clinical thermometers, personal and kitchen scales, foot baths and air humidifiers, Shiatsu massagers, baby monitors, heart rate monitors and cosmetic mirrors. The family run company operates a global distribution network in more than 80 countries and currently has a workforce of 500. You can find more information at www.beurer.com