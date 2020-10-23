Kent, 23 October 2020: Practice Labs, the IT competency hub, is reopening complimentary access to its virtual live lab environment for UK colleges’ IT students and apprentices.



“The support colleges provide to individuals looking to skill, upskill and reskill is unrivalled - particularly during the COVID-19 outbreak”, says CEO, Ricky Doyle.



“Hands-on experiential training is the most effective way to reinforce theoretical learning. And for IT students in particular, having the opportunity to experiment with the same equipment they will be using in the workplace can boost their confidence and help improve their employability.



“We first provided a free support package to colleges during full lockdown, but meeting student needs – both on and off campus – remains a struggle for some. By extending a support package to the end of 2020, not only are we marking #CollegesWeek, we’re also recognising the incredible work our colleges do all year round and the important contribution they make to individuals, communities and the UK economy”.



UK colleges can claim their free IT support package via this link: https://info.practice-labs.com/love-our-colleges



Practice Labs is an IT competency hub where users can practice their IT skills, prove their proficiency to assessors and employers, and support their career progression.



The Practice Labs solution consists of live (not simulated) IT Practice Labs and assessments which measure knowledge retention and practical skills. Practice Labs is vendor independent and work-ready focused, offering titles from a range of IT suppliers including CompTIA, Microsoft, Cisco and VMware. The Practice Lab Environment (PLE) can be integrated with leading Learning Management Systems (LMSs) via Learning Technology Integration (LTI) or accessed 24/7 through the Practice Labs Private Cloud via web browser.



Practice Labs help cement the theory and knowledge gained from IT training by giving users the chance to practice, learn from their mistakes and gain confidence within a safe, live-lab environment. Exam Preps provide students with the opportunity to check their readiness for testing or certification.



The Practice Labs Environment also serves as a work experience hub, where users can gain mastery via a limitless number of real-world scenarios, emulating those they may encounter in the workplace.



The Practice Labs library currently consists of 350+ titles, made up of over 3,600 modules and in excess of 16,000 individual exercises. All modules can be ‘mixed and matched’ to create curriculum-based or system-linked Custom Labs.



Practice Labs Systems Limited (former name I-Qubed Solutions Limited) is headquartered in Dartford, Kent. The company has offices in the United States, Australia and South East Asia.



During 2019, I-Qubed Solutions Limited was named by the Financial Times as one of the fastest growing companies in Europe; was recognised as one of the UK’s top 25 Business Culture Leaders and, closer to home, received the 2019 Most Innovative Business Award from Dartford Borough Council.