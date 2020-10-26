The Financial Times published its "Executive MBA 2020" ranking today, which ranks 100 institutions worldwide based on criteria measuring ‘Career Progress’, ‘School Diversity’ and ‘Research/CSR’. ESCP Business School ranks 7th overall in 2020, moving up 7 places from last year, and confirms its top position worldwide.



ESCP is ranked 1st in career progression, with graduates expecting a 78% increase in their salary after completion. This solidifies ESCP’s place as one of the most prestigious institutions in the world for advancing your job prospects.



“Counting ESCP among the Top 10 Executive MBAs worldwide is an incredible achievement for our community,” says Frank Bournois, Dean of ESCP. “It is their unparalleled passion that has allowed our EMBA to flourish and provide tangible value to our students.”



In fact, the EMBA programme ties for 1st in terms of ‘aims achieved’, the extent to which alumni fulfilled their goals or reasons for doing an EMBA. The programme also earned 3rd place in CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility). As sustainability has become a permeating core topic throughout the programme, from kick off to closing, leaders are challenged every step of the way to rethink business, to take into account natural resources, human well-being, and to ensure sustainable performance.



In addition, the ranking shows the importance of diversity at ESCP, with international students and faculty making up 83% of the EMBA programme. This is an invaluable asset in today’s global business environment.



By combining academics and practice, the Executive MBA at ESCP provides business leaders the opportunity to gain a strategic overview and broad business acumen while acting more than ever responsibly in an extremely enriching, diverse, multicultural environment. And this ranking highlights exactly that.



/ENDS

BlueSky PR

Olivia Nieberg

olivia@bluesky-pr.com

+44 (0)1582 790 091