• RedCabin’s first virtual Aircraft Cabin Innovation summit will take place from 1st – 3rd December



• Features keynote speeches and interactive workshops from Emirates, Zotefoams, United Airlines, Diehl Aviation, Orson Associates, Collins Aerospace and more



BERLIN: Aviation summit specialist, RedCabin, today announces its first virtual Aircraft Cabin Innovation summit will take place 1st – 3rd December.



Following the success of previous summits in Abu Dhabi, Hamburg, Seattle and London the summit has become a key event in the aviation calendar – bringing together the industry’s experts to create a forum for open collaboration and progress. The summit will feature RedCabin’s renowned interactive working groups and panel discussions with senior executives from the world’s leading airlines, designers, aircraft manufacturers and suppliers.



The aviation industry is rapidly changing to meet consumer demands and technological advances. As the industry adapts to the challenges of Covid-19, collaboration between airlines, manufacturers and designers is critical and RedCabin’s first virtual Aircraft Cabin Innovation summit is designed to reflect the diverse nature of the industry.



The Aircraft Cabin Innovation Summit will feature:



• Collaboration success: demonstrating the results of projects and partnerships that originated at past RedCabin summits



• Healthy cabin opportunities: focusing on how airlines and suppliers can collaborate to create safe and clean cabins



• Big ideas for the new normal: discussing how seismic shifts will shape the cabins of the future and comparing the business jet market with commercial aircraft interiors



• Sustainability in the industry: identifying new technologies, innovative solutions and cabin structures that can minimise a cabin’s carbon footprint



• Design acceleration: exploring future onboard layouts and services that transform the passenger experience through the lens of a post-Covid-19 world



Attending this year’s conference are senior level personnel from companies including Emirates, TUI, JetBlue, Air Canada, Delta Airlines, Collins Aerospace, Orson Associates, Acumen, Counterpoint, Etihad, Diehl Aviation, Teague, Sekisui Kydex, JPA Design, TCS World Travel, Pobeda, Jamco, Design Works, United Airlines, Alaska Airlines, Zotefoams, Williams, Condor, Sri Lankan Airlines, Ipeco and ANA.



Monica Wick, founder and CEO at RedCabin commented: “Our first virtual Aircraft Cabin Innovation Summit is a space for aviation experts to come together and tackle challenges within the industry. As the pandemic has forced us to adapt to dramatic changes this year, we look forward to welcoming leaders from airlines, manufacturers and designers to collaborate and innovate.



For more information, please visit: https://aircraft-cabin-innovation-usa.redcabin.de/



To download the full conference agenda, click here.



About RedCabin:



Founded in 2017, RedCabin is an exclusive global aviation summit series focused on using collaboration and interactivity to develop new products, partnerships and processes which tackle the biggest challenges in aviation and improve the passenger experience.



Attended by senior executives from the world’s major aviation organisations – including airlines, design houses and manufacturers – RedCabin is the birthplace of many innovative projects and ideas which are reshaping how we travel.



Headquartered in Berlin, the summits take place four times a year in venues renowned for aviation history and innovation.



For more information on RedCabin and its vision, please visit: https://redcabin.de/



