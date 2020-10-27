Specialist insurance broker, Kingsbridge, is bringing together leading legal, tax and insurance experts for an interactive event to provide employers, HR teams and recruiters with IR35 guidance as the private sector roll out date looms.



Led by Ann Swain – CEO of the Association of Professional Staffing Companies (APSCo) – the free to attend event will feature two panel discussions:



Fresh Perspective: James Poyser, CEO, off-payroll.org, Andy Chamberlain, Director of Policy, IPSE, and Andy Robinson Business Development Director, Kingsbridge, will provide invaluable first-hand insights into how all areas of the supply chain should be approaching the 2021 changes.



Tax & Legal: Andy Vessey, Head of Tax, Kingsbridge, Tania Bowers, Legal Counsel and Head of Public Policy, APSCo, and John Chaplin, Associate Partner, EY, will discuss the latest legislation and provide practical advice on how all parties in the contracting supply chain can best utilise the next six months to prepare for the reform.



The event will also provide those involved in hiring and managing contractors with one-to-one consultations with Kingsbridge’s expert consultants.



Andy Robinson, Business Development Director at Kingsbridge commented:



“While 2020 has been a difficult year, we’re at a stage where planning for the future is critical, and for anyone involved in the supply and management of contractors the most important topic of conversation at the moment is IR35. While the delayed extension was certainly beneficial in some aspects – with our recent research revealing that many employers had reversed blanket ban approaches – the global pandemic has certainly been a distraction for IR35 preparations. With just six months left, now really is the time to get to grips with your contractor determination processes. By bringing together leading industry experts on one platform we hope to equip as many employers and recruiters as possible with the information and guidance they need to ensure we all get IR35 right this time around.”



