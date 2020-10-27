Mitel’s customers can be assured of a seamless integration of our range of PCI compliant payment security solutions

PCI Pal®, the global provider of cloud-based secure payment solutions, has today announced it has become a certified Mitel Developer Partner in Mitel’s Solution Alliance (MSA) programme. In doing so, PCI Pal’s solutions are confirmed as fully interoperable with Mitel’s core business communications portfolio.



Following a programme of rigorous testing, PCI Pal has achieved the Mitel-Compatible Test (MCT) certification, confirming full interoperability between PCI Pal and the Mitel MiVoice Business 7.2 platform.



With easy-to-use, open and standardised interfaces, a rich suite of developer resources and low barriers to engagement, Mitel’s customers can quickly access PCI Pal’s complementary solutions, safe in the knowledge that the solutions have been certified to deliver the highest quality and reliability, as part of the overall communications infrastructure deployment.



“Building and maintaining the right technology relationships to deliver customers high-value integrated solutions is a critical component for success in the business communications marketplace,” said David Lowenstein, Director of Business Development for Mitel Solutions Alliance. “Mitel works with best-of-breed companies like PCI Pal to deliver complete solutions that address the business challenges of our customers.”



Darren Gill, Chief Revenue Officer, PCI Pal said: “By achieving the Mitel-Compatible Test certification and as a member of the Mitel Solutions Alliance, this further strengthens our partnership with the global leader in real-time business, cloud and mobile communications. Mitel’s customers can be assured of a seamless integration of our range of PCI compliant payment security solutions, with the added confidence provided by Mitel’s high partner programme standards.”



For more information on PCI Pal visit www.pcipal.com, call +44 207 030 3770 to arrange a demonstration or follow PCI Pal on Twitter.



ends



Notes to Editors:



About PCI Pal

PCI Pal® is the global provider of secure payment solutions for contact centres and businesses. PCI Pal’s globally-accessible cloud platform empowers organisations to take Cardholder Not Present payments securely without bringing their environments into scope of PCI DSS and other card payment data security rules and regulations.



With products in the cloud and served from PCI Pal’s cloud environment, integrations with existing telephony, payment, and desktop environments are flexible and proven, ensuring no degradation of service while achieving security and compliance.



PCI Pal provides a true omnichannel solution so payments can be managed securely via telephone, IVR or across any digital channel, including Webchat, Whatsapp, Social Media, Email and SMS.



PCI Pal has offices in London, Ipswich (UK) and Charlotte NC (USA). For more information visit www.pcipal.com or follow the team on Twitter: https://twitter.com/PCIPAL



Editor’s Contact:

Peppa Sheridan

Peptalk Communications

peppa@peptalkpr.co.uk