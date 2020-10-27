LONDON - 27 October 2020 - Beeline, a global leader in software solutions for managing the non-employee workforce, has announced that Guidant Global, a leading provider of global workforce management solutions, has been named a Beeline Certified Strategic Partner, obtaining the United Kingdom country certification in addition to their existing US partner status







The Beeline Strategic Partner Certification Programme is an exclusive programme only available for select Beeline MSP partners. It assures mutual customers that both partners will offer best-in-class service and technology resources in the use of the Beeline Vendor Management System (VMS). The certification includes robust technology training, as well as a joint implementation methodology.







Guidant Global’s UK team members have collaborated with the Beeline implementation team to align and streamline implementation methodology, which resulted in a more efficient implementation process. Beeline and Guidant Global will review the methodology on an ongoing basis to identify areas of improvement, share an understanding of processes, procedures and documentation.







Guidant Global’s teams participated in multiple workshops tailored around the specific needs of shared clients to ensure continuous improvement towards clients support processes. These workshops have further enhanced Guidant Global’s usage of the Beeline technology and this provides customers with the confidence of knowing that the companies who support their programmes are closely aligned and jointly committed to the success of their programme.







“Guidant Global is a valued partner of Beeline in the UK” said Boy Wijnen, Director of EMEA Sales Support and Partners at Beeline. “Their newly awarded UK Certification strengthens our relationship locally and expands upon the great relationship we’ve had in other regions. Having the UK certification will greatly enhance our combined ability to support mutual clients. It builds on the work undertaken by our global teams and demonstrates dedication to improved delivery to clients at a local level in the UK.”







Graeme McKenna, Head of UK Technology Management for Guidant Global commented, “We are delighted that our Beeline Certified Strategic Partner status has now expanded to include the UK. Our strengthened partnership ensures we are best-placed to deliver outstanding workforce solutions for clients with complex requirements across multiple geographies”. To qualify for and maintain certification, Guidant Global team members passed the Beeline System Certification Test, attend regularly scheduled quarterly business reviews and participate in joint marketing and other sponsored events. In addition, they help to create joint methodologies for implementation and steady state operations and attend executive meetings with key stakeholders to ensure partnership alignment with and adherence to joint requirements.



For more than 20 years, Beeline’s software solutions have enabled organisations to source and manage their non-employee labour. Our automated solutions, supported by the world’s deepest, most experienced team of contingent workforce specialists, control costs, mitigate risks, enhance workforce visibility, improve efficiency, and increase productivity. To learn more, visit beeline.com.







Guidant Global provides global workforce management solutions (MSP, RPO & SOW) that help companies find the best permanent and contingent talent. Guidant champion #ABetterWay – a forward-thinking way of working; moving away from the embedded staffing industry mentality of 'recruitment by numbers' and taking a wider perspective, by shifting the focus to people – the vibrant force that drives thriving businesses. We have unprecedented insight into the world at work. Guidant is active in 80+ countries, managing 200,000+ engagements, for 125+ clients each year. Global talent shortages are rife. Our insight helps businesses buck the trend to get the best talent. www.guidantglobal.com.



