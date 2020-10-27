ALL IMAGES CAN BE DOWNLOADED HERE; https://www.dropbox.com/sh/w7giemtd8poutqa/AADS5XcBmV7Eat4Fw...



The perfect range….for her/him/them…...your four-legged friend….advocates of natural products…..supporters of independent businesses….those looking for something for both pets & pet parents…..vegans…..champions of plastic-free industry…..



Whether it’s a relative, friend or even for four-legged companions, the BeLoved 100% natural pet care range is a superb gift idea for any occasion. Delivering beautiful results whilst also looking rather lovely within the home, the range was officially launched just eight months ago. BeLoved is backed by a great story, and a dedicated team who hand pour and package every single product here in the UK, and who are passionate about looking after our pets, ourselves and the world around us. Find out more below.



A family heirloom provides inspiration for the range

The inspiration for Be:Loved came in the form of an old family heirloom: a farmhouse recipe book. Be:Loved’s founder’s father-in-law and his wife, both farmers and stock people, used the recipe book to create farmhouse fare when they had no money – using nothing but what they could find in the hedgerows or from nature’s harvest. Together they compiled a treasure chest of recipes – from soaps and shampoos to help farmers clean grubby hands and paws, to moisturising balms for callouses – and absolutely everything was natural. It is these recipes that have been reimagined for our four-legged friends to create an effective and luxurious range of British, hand-made products to help care for and delight pets and pet-parents alike.



Since its launch the range has expanded to help dogs with sensitive skin, whilst extra moisturising aloe, goats’ milk, hemp and shea butter have been added to improve dry or cracked paws, and natural insect repellents sourced to help keep bites at bay when adventuring in the great outdoors. Made of luxurious and moisturising ingredients, the range of soaps, sprays, oils and balms work to protect and nourish our hands as well as giving your dog the natural boost they deserve.



Always tested on humans!

Utilising the natural healing powers of the world around us, the Be:Loved team tested the products first on themselves, with the belief that if it is good enough for them then the Be:Loved range will certainly be good enough for our much-loved pets.



The Be:Loved EcoPledge

The full range is also MIT and paraben free, and is supported by an EcoPledge, which means no plastic is used anywhere in the range.



THE BE:LOVED RANGE

Be:Loved 100% Natural Shampoo Bars – RRP £5.00 (100g)

Sand, sea, leaves, muddy streams, sticky fingers and endless pets can leave your dog’s coat looking less than perfect. However, with Be:Loved handmade, 100% natural shampoo bars it is possible to wash on the go. There are four to choose from, helping pet parents to make the right choice for their dog’s individual needs:

• Be:Clean – perfect for dogs that can manage to find the stinkiest thing possible to roll in! Featuring essential oils and natural growth-boosting green tea, this antibacterial shampoo bar provides a glossy clean coat, a fresh fragrance and helps to keep lice and bacteria at bay.

• Be:Bugfree – packed full of a 100% natural blend of neem oil and insect-repelling citronella, Be:Bugfree is perfect for those dogs that enjoy long walks in the countryside and are more susceptible to bug bites and stings.

• Be:Vegan – this soothing and calming shampoo bar is perfect for those pet parents that practice what they preach when it comes to living a true vegan lifestyle. Be:Vegan is packed full of naturally calming ingredients including vegan hemp and chamomile, making it the perfect choice for a range of skin issues including dandruff, eczema or rosacea.

• Be:Calm – with the calming scent of lavender and extra moisturising goat’s milk, Be:Calm is the perfect way to help your pet unwind after a long day exploring.



Be:Loved Nose & Paw Balms – RRP £8.00 (60g)

These Nose and Paw Balms are perfect for on-the-go fixes. For those little aches and scrapes that come from being an adventure dog, the Be:Safe, First Aid & Ache Nose & Paw Balm is just the ticket. Formulated with a natural blend of essential oils and moisturising beeswax, shea butter and Vitamin E, this balm is designed to soothe minor injuries, like scratches and grazes, and alleviate the discomfort from stings and bites. Simply apply to paws, noses and anywhere else that’s been in the wars.



Be:Loved, Soothing and Nourishing Nose & Paw Balm is the ideal choice when feet and noses have had a busy day out and about. Whether it’s a cracked paw pad, elbow callouses or dry noses, this enriching balm full of shea butter, Vitamin E, avocado oil and manuka honey is the perfect remedy.

Be:Silky – Skin & Coat Conditioning Pet Massage Oil Rub – RRP £20.00

If you don’t have time for a wash, then Be:Loved’s skin and coat oil rub is the perfect alternative whilst on the go. The enriching and conditioning blend of natural botanical oils and essences, including Grape Seed, Lavender, Vitamin E, Sweet Almond and Rose, help to create a fresh, healthy and silky coat. Massaging the oil can help to improve circulation, as well as helping to calm over excited holiday companions and helping to soothe those dogs that love holidays but hate the travelling to get there!

Be:Fresh – Probiotic Home & Kennel Sanitising Spray – RRP £12.00

Accidents happen and when they do it’s easy to clean up with this specially formulated spray. Use to clean, scent and protect your dog’s bed – the spray is safe for use on fabrics - and surrounding areas whilst on holiday. The smell will remind them of home, whilst hoteliers and holiday homeowners will thank you for the courtesy as the active ingredients get to work if resoiling should occur.



Be:Calm – Lavender & Chamomile Mud & Boot Room Candle – RRP £15.00

Perfect for the boot room, kennels or kitchen, this odour-eliminating candle is formulated with enzymes which not only cover up but remove household odours – whether from pets or cooking smells. Crafted with soy, beeswax and essential oils, this lavender-scented candle has a wooden wick, which gives a satisfying crackle as it burns. Presented in a reusable glass jar, Be:Loved candles are crafted with 100% natural, dye-free soy wax and contain absolutely no paraffin/petroleum by-products. Approx. 40 hours burn time



Find out more at www.wearebeloved.co or join the Be:Loved community on Instagram by following @belovedpetz



