Leading NHS organisations win top accolades for rapid adoption of Imprivata healthcare technology solutions during peak pandemic, minimising risks to patient and clinicians



London, England - Imprivata®, the digital identity company for healthcare, is delighted to congratulate customers Royal Surrey NHS Foundation Trust and Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Partnership, winners at the recent HTN Awards, held on 22nd October 2020. Royal Surrey NHS Foundation Trust won the Digital at the Point of Care Award

(Watch the video https://vimeo.com/470613595), while Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust was winner of the Digital Primary Care Award (Watch the video https://vimeo.com/470661591). Both healthcare organisations took an innovative approach to implementing Imprivata technology solutions in response to the challenges of the COVID-19 outbreak in March. They each achieved rapid transformations and uptake of technology to enable clinicians to continue to provide safe, secure patient care within new, restricted and challenging environments.



The Royal Surrey NHS Foundation Trust won the award for its use of a novel smartphone solution from Imprivata, Ascom and Attend Anywhere for remote ward rounds in the 24-bed ICU where at the early peak of the pandemic there were up to 18 coronavirus patients on ventilators at any one time. Over 40 intensive care clinicians at the Surrey hospital have been using the robust Ascom smartphones. The phones meet strict NHS hygiene guidelines and are enabled with single sign-on (SSO) from Imprivata and two-way video consultation technology from Attend Anywhere – enabling just one doctor to do ward rounds while linked remotely to colleagues. The mobile technology is also helping relatives to safely stay in touch with loved ones in hospital.



Andy Dargue, IT Infrastructure Project Manager at Royal Surrey said; “This award recognises what can be achieved with great teamwork and the benefits that technology can bring both to patients and clinicians during what are extremely challenging times. The COVID-19 outbreak hugely accelerated our adoption of the Imprivata and Attend Anywhere solution, which we had been using successfully at the point of care in the outpatient clinics. In response to the requirement from ICU, and with close collaboration across the three companies, we were able to rapidly deploy, test and use the secure smartphones in the ICU department, helping to support the Trust’s outstanding efforts in the fight against the coronavirus outbreak.”



Coventry & Warwickshire Partnership Trust won the HTN Digital Primary Care Award for its rapid implementation of Imprivata Confirm ID for Remote Access to deliver secure home working for more than 4,000 staff in just a couple of days over the weekend before full lockdown. The Trust provides a wide range of mental health and learning disability services for people of all ages, including inpatient, community and day clinics, as well as specialist services to over one million people in the area. Clinicians were able to successfully conduct surgeries, hold online consultation sessions and prescribe medication immediately the lockdown was enforced, without the need for staff to go back to their places of work and with no disruption to its service.



Jaswinder Sian, IT Front Office Services Manager at Coventry and Warwickshire IT Collaborative said: “We are delighted to have won this award with Imprivata. The Trust provides important healthcare services to people of all ages at 60 different locations across a wide geographical area. The logistics of providing access to workplaces during a lockdown and ensure the safety of staff and the public at the same time would have been impossible to manage. Using Imprivata Confirm ID meant we were able to quickly deploy the homeworking solution - we didn’t have to procure, configure and distribute physical tokens to gain access to systems which would have severely slowed down the process and put people at risk.”



Gus Malezis, President & CEO at Imprivata said: “These customer awards are a testimony to the innovation that has been taking place in all our healthcare organisations during a particularly challenging time. Both the Royal Surrey NHS Foundation Trust and Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership Trusts deployed Imprivata solutions in response to the challenges of the COVID-19 outbreak in March, achieving transformations and uptake of technology in days and weeks, that can sometimes take years to complete under more ordinary circumstances.



“At Imprivata we are proud to have been a part of the enormous effort and adjustments necessary in healthcare since the start of the pandemic. Digital ID has proven to be pivotal in enabling some of the huge changes that we have seen taking place. We have been working closely with customers offering additional support during the recent months and are continuing to provide advice and technical expertise as healthcare organisations navigate their way through new guidance and processes for patient care while managing security and compliance.”



