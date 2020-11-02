Anthem announces all new receivers, processors, and power amplifiers



New features, capabilities, and robust integration position Anthem as the ultimate power centre of premium home theatre and audio.



Mississauga, ON – November 2nd, 2020 – Anthem, the award-winning manufacturer of high-end electronics for music and home theatre, has unveiled all new MRX 540, 740 and 1140 A/V Receivers; AVM 70 and 90 A/V Processors; and MCA 225, 325 and 525 Power Amplifiers. Featuring industry-leading room correction, expert management of the latest audio formats and robust integration; these new additions enable Anthem to continue setting the benchmark for tremendous performance for the money.



Each line up has been refreshed with careful thought regarding the features and capabilities that performance enthusiast want and need. The new releases are a culmination of the research and learnings from the past five years and make Anthem the ultimate powerhouse of any home theatre or media room. New MCA Power Amplifiers are a perfect match for the AVM 70 and AVM 90 A/V Processors both sonically and cosmetically



“Our fans and dealers have been anxiously awaiting these next generations and we are pleased to be unveiling products with such rich feature sets,” said John Bagby, Managing Director, Paradigm Electronics Inc. “We’ve had the opportunity to design and create new products that really set the benchmark of delivering tremendous performance for a great value. Being able to continue that legacy is something we’re very excited about.”



New programs and training for Anthem’s specialized dealers will also accompany these product releases. “We have fantastic training materials and programs for our dealers, who are truly the cornerstone of our brand’s success,” said David Baker (Director of Sales), Paradigm Electronics Inc. “We are excited to work closely with them to launch these new, high performance solutions.”



AVM A/V Processors

Anthem’s new AVM 70 and flagship AVM 90 A/V Processors bring all of today’s technologies into a single component. Features include:

• Latest version of ARC Genesis Room correction.

• Anthem Web User Interface.

• All-New Electronics Platform, up to 15.4 channels, HDMI 2.0b, HDCP 2.2, hardware upgradeable to HDMI 2.1 (8K).

• New Networking Platform with web-based setup and over-the-air updates.

• Next-Generation Multi-core DSP Platform.

• Modernized Design with high resolution front panel display.

• Object-oriented audio codecs with support for up to 15.4 channels. Including four independent subwoofer outputs with phase and distance delay.

• Platform Agnostic Streaming with AirPlay2, Google Chromecast (Audio), Bluetooth v4.2, and Spotify Connect (coming soon!) and Roon (coming soon!).

• Video support including 7 HDMI 2.0b inputs with 2 outputs and independent Zone 2 HDMI.

• eARC for seamless integration with smart TVs.

• Pass-through of Ultra HD signals with Dolby Vision, HDR or Hybrid Log Gamma.

• Redesigned and higher precision calibration microphone.

• MM Phono Stage.



The AVM 90 is Anthem’s new flagship A/V Processor with upgraded audio circuitry, four independent subwoofer outputs and a 32-bit AKM AK4499EQ DAC with 768kHz sampling capability.

MRX A/V Receivers

Anthem’s MRX A/V Receivers are about maximizing performance for the money. Building on the feature set of previous models, the MRX 540, 740 and 1140 now include:



• Latest version of ARC Genesis Room correction.

• Anthem Web User Interface. • All-New Electronics Platform, up to 15.2 channels, HDMI 2.0b, HDCP 2.2, hardware upgradeable to HDMI 2.1 (8K).

• New Networking Platform with web-based setup and over-the-air updates.

• Next-Generation Multi-core DSP Platform.

• Modernized Design with high resolution front panel display.

• Platform Agnostic Streaming with AirPlay2, Google Chromecast (Audio), Bluetooth v4.2, and Spotify Connect (coming soon!) and Roon (coming soon!).

• Video support including 7 HDMI 2.0b inputs with 2 outputs and independent Zone 2 HDMI.

• eARC for seamless integration with smart TVs.

• Pass-through of Ultra HD signals with Dolby Vision, HDR or Hybrid Log Gamma.

• Redesigned and higher precision calibration microphone.

• Amplifier re-assignment with up to 10 channels on MRX1140, 6 on MRX 740, and 4 on MRX 540.



MCA Amplifiers

Anthem’s new MCA Power Amplifiers are available in 2, 3 and 5 channel configurations; and are a perfect match for the AVM 70 and AVM 90 A/V Processors both sonically and cosmetically. These Gen2 amplifiers are Crafted in Canada and provide greater transparency with dynamically complex material. Background noise is almost completely eliminated thanks to a 120dB signal-to-noise ratio. Power ratings start at 225 watts into 8 Ohms and go up to 600 watts into 2 Ohms with perfect stability while driving the most demanding speaker loads. Advanced Load Monitoring ensures protection from clipping and maintains long-term performance and reliability. High current output and low distortion enables full immersion into a movie or music track.



Additional features include:



• High current output for lower distortion.

• Cosmetic match for AVM 90 and AVM 70 A/V Processors.

• Advanced Load Monitoring system ensures long-term performance.

• 8 paired bipolar output devices per channel for less stress on each device.

• Crafted in Canada.



Limitless Possibilities

Today’s premium home theatres need support for as many as 15 speakers and 4 subwoofers to handle the latest Dolby Atmos and DTS:X object-oriented audio codecs. Pairing an AVM 70 or AVM 90 A/V Processor with a stack of MCA amplifiers produces sound that rivals the best commercial cinemas. MCA’s scalability means customers can purchase only the channels needed to power their vision of home entertainment. AVM Processors can now manage configurations up to 15.4 channels (up from 11.2) with ARC Genesis Room Correction, ensuring the best possible sound at every seat. Modern aesthetics extend to every component in the MCA and AVM lines. All MCA power amps are Crafted in Canada.



Introducing Anthem Web User Interface

Anthem Web User Interface is now built in to all MRX Receivers and AVM Processors. Using a phone, tablet or laptop, owners can easily access any function or setting and make changes on the fly. Power the main or second zone on and off, adjust volume, change audio modes or tweak channel trims for a perfect surround sound experience. Web UI can also be used to calibrate speaker delays and levels and configure network settings/control options. Source devices can be renamed, simplifying set up by enabling the elimination of unused inputs. Installers can import and export files to make remote management simple and convenient.



MRX Receiver Channel Re-assignment



MRX Receiver channels can be assigned in many ways. Bi-amp demanding speakers by assigning unused channels to bass or mid-range drivers. Extra channels power an additional audio zone in a whole-house system. Set up any configuration of height, width or presence speakers in a Dolby Atmos or DTS:X system; then balance the presentation with ARC Genesis.



All of these new additions position Anthem to be a true powerhouse in home audio



Anthem reserves the right to change specifications and/or features without notice as design improvements are incorporated.



AVM 90 A/V Processor

15.4 A/V Pre-Amplifier/Processor with Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and IMAX Enhanced. Includes ARC (Anthem Room Correction). HDMI v2.1 8K Upgradeable.



AVM 70 A/V Processor

15.2 A/V Pre-Amplifier/Processor with Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and IMAX Enhanced. Includes ARC (Anthem Room Correction). HDMI v2.1 8K Upgradeable.



MRX 1140 A/V Receiver

15.2 Pre-Amplifier / 11 Amplifier Channel A/V receiver with Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and IMAX Enhanced. 140-watts per channel continuous power into 8 ohms. Includes ARC (Anthem Room Correction). HDMI v2.1 8K Upgradeable.



MRX 740 A/V Receiver

11.2 Pre-Amplifier / 7 Amplifier Channel A/V receiver with Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and IMAX Enhanced. 140-watts per channel continuous power into 8 ohms. Includes ARC (Anthem Room Correction). HDMI v2.1 8K Upgradeable.



MRX 540 A/V Receiver

7.2 Pre-Amplifier / 5 Amplifier Channel A/V receiver with Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and IMAX Enhanced. 100-watts per channel continuous power into 8 ohms. Includes ARC (Anthem Room Correction). HDMI v2.1 8K Upgradeable.



MCA 525 GEN2 Power Amplifier

5-channel power amplifier; 225 watts per channel continuous power into 8 ohms.



MCA 325 GEN2 Power Amplifier

3-channel power amplifier; 225 watts per channel continuous power into 8 ohms.



MCA 225 GEN2 Power Amplifier

2-channel power amplifier; 225 watts per channel continuous power into 8 ohms.



Estimated availability is December 2020.

UK Retail pricing.

MRX 540 EU £1,799.00

MRX 740 EU £2,799.00

MRX 1140 EU £3,899.00

AVM 70 EU £3,599.00

AVM 90 EU £6,749.00

MCA 225v2 £1,995.00

MCA 325v2 £2,495.00

MCA 525v2 £3,495.00





To download digital image collections of Anthem’s new product offerings, click on the links below:

MRX Series: https://www.flickr.com/gp/anthemav/5Tk303

AVM Series: https://www.flickr.com/gp/anthemav/Zhysg5

MCA Series: https://www.flickr.com/gp/anthemav/2g3JY3



For more information about Anthem, please visit anthemAV.com.



