Aryaka’s Cloud-First Managed WAN offering now available through leading cloud and security distributor SYNNEX Corporation



SAN MATEO, CA. – Nov 2, 2020 – Aryaka®, the cloud-first WAN company and #1 end-to-end managed SD-WAN provider, today announced a strategic agreement with SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), a leading business process services company. The agreement includes Aryaka SmartServices that integrate the best of SD-WAN, WAN Optimization with a scalable global platform, and SaaS integration.



As changes to how enterprises conduct business affect both employees and customers while continuing to shape a new world around us, they accelerate the adoption of cloud-delivered services. Enterprises that previously planned for a measured approach towards their digital transformation initiatives have now been forced to fast-track those projects in a sprint to the cloud. These cloud services and applications deliver most optimally over a cloud-native Software Defined network.



“The SYNNEX partner ecosystem is unmatched,” said Olen Scott, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Channels at Aryaka. “Adding Aryaka to their arsenal allows partners to offer a complete set of cloud enterprise solutions with the proper network underlay that’s best-in-class.”



“Aryaka offers the flexibility and simplicity that enterprises and global organizations need in today’s fast-changing world,” said Reyna Thompson, Senior Vice President, Product Management, North America, SYNNEX Corporation. “Our position in the channel and agreement with Aryaka creates new opportunities for global enterprises seeking to seamlessly transform their networks.”



Aryaka SmartServices was built with a cloud-first approach to networking in mind, providing organizations with the underlying network critical to cloud adoption and enabling enterprises to seamlessly connect to multiple clouds with ease. Aryaka is also a fully managed service, delivering on quick deployment timelines that are competitive in the industry and have been key to the success of many organizations’ digital transformation projects.



SYNNEX’s deep expertise in cloud and secure networking solutions, as well as its extensive portfolio of leading security, networking and cloud solutions, create strong synergies for the IT partner community.



Aryaka and Check Point have also partnered to form a technology alliance. According to Erez Yarkoni, Global Head of the Telco/Cloud Division at Check Point Software Technologies, “Given today’s advanced cyber threats and the expanded remote workforce, it is critical to protect enterprise branch office connections to the cloud. Check Point’s CloudGuard Connect is integrated with leading SD-WAN vendors to secure branch Internet connections in just a few minutes. We are excited to work with SYNNEX and Aryaka to help enterprises accelerate their digital transformation to the cloud by securing their branch office SD-WAN connectivity.”



Additional resources regarding Aryaka’s SD-WAN as-a-Service platform can be found within the SYNNEX Stellr Marketplace or by reaching out to Aryaka@SYNNEX.com.



Download these assets to plan your WAN for 2020:



The Cloud-First WAN for Dummies

Aryaka 4th Annual Global State of the WAN Ebook

Aryaka 4th Annual Global State of the WAN Infographic



For more on Aryaka, please visit: https://www.aryaka.com/

Visit the Aryaka blog: https://www.aryaka.com/blog/

Follow Aryaka on Twitter: @AryakaNetworks

Visit Aryaka on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/aryaka-networks/



About Aryaka

Aryaka, the Cloud-First WAN company, brings agility, simplicity and a great experience to consuming the WAN-as-a-service. An optimized global network and innovative technology stack delivers the industry’s #1 managed WAN service and sets the gold standard for application performance. Aryaka’s SmartServices platform offers connectivity, application acceleration, security, cloud networking and insights, leveraging global orchestration and provisioning. The company’s customers include hundreds of regional and global enterprises including several in the Fortune 100.



About SYNNEX Corporation



SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading business process services company, providing a comprehensive range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry and providing outsourced services focused on customer engagement to a broad range of enterprises. SYNNEX distributes a broad range of information technology systems and products, and also provides systems design and integration solutions. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at synnex.com.



SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo, STELLR™ and all other SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of SYNNEX Corporation. SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo, STELLR™ Reg. U.S. Pat. & Tm. Off. Other names and marks are the property of their respective owners.



UK Media Contacts:



Elliot Harrison

Associate Director

Positive

Ph: +44 (0)20 3637 0649

M: +44 (0)7763 683 055

E: eharrison@positivemarketing.com



Ines Mitsou

Account Manager

Positive

Ph: +44 (0)20 3637 0640

M: +44 (0)770 38 84 664

E: imitsou@positivemarketing.com