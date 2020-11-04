It’s important to keep sustainability on the business agenda during these challenging times

TEAM’s growing consultancy service benefits from the appointment of a regionally focused energy assessor.



Commercial Energy Consultant, Tracey Walsh, has joined TEAM’s consultancy to support the organisations expansion of its energy services, specifically their compliance expertise. With over 11 years’ experience and multiple qualifications, including BREEAM and Level 5 Thermal Modelling, Tracey has a wealth of energy project knowledge that will support TEAM’s customers to realise their sustainability goals, identify building performance opportunities and maximise building compliance.



Tracey’s technical expertise includes in-use and new construction BREEAM assessments, Energy Performance Certifications (EPC) and Display Energy Certificates (DEC). She has extensive experience working in partnership with organisations making their properties more environmentally sustainable and compliant through improving construction and applying heating and renewable elements.



Commenting on Tracey’s appointment, Tim Holman, Head of Operations at TEAM said:



“Compliance is high on the list of our customers energy management needs. With Tracey joining the team, her skills strengthen our DEC and EPC offering in the north of England, helping us support customers in that region more quickly, efficiently and sustainably than ever before.”



Tracey’s portfolio of work includes new build schools, community properties, retail, warehouse projects, and office facilities, plus refurbishment projects across a vast range of building types throughout the UK. Her cross-sector experience and broad knowledge of building types will boost TEAM’s breadth of comprehensive energy services.



Speaking about joining TEAM, Tracey said:



“Identifying opportunities to help businesses become more sustainable drives me. I pursue the best outcome for a customer’s project, marrying together the most practical solution with a cost-effective option to progress and maximise energy efficiency.”



Tracey added:



“I am pleased to be part of the development and growth of TEAM’s consultancy services and to facilitate a regional extension to the service offering. It’s important to keep sustainability on the business agenda during these challenging times and am looking forward to helping TEAM’s customers with their energy goals.”



Recent additions to TEAM’s Energy Services portfolio include Behaviour Change training, Meter Operator contract selection support, as well as an enhanced commercial Energy Audit and Survey service. These new solutions complement the current suite of services TEAM offers, supporting the business’ commitment to partner with organisations across the public and private sectors to support their carbon emissions and environmental strategy.



ENDS

Notes to Editors

For further information, please contact:

Pauline Scoins – Marketing and PR Executive

TEAM Energy

Phone: +44 (0)1908 690018 Ext 204

Email: pscoins@teamenergy.com

EDW House, Radian Court, Knowlhill, Milton Keynes, MK5 8PJ

www.teamenergy.com



About TEAM

TEAM is the UK’s leading supplier of carbon and energy management solutions committed to driving the efficiency and sustainability of energy consumption and environmental awareness.

Its expert team works in partnership with organisations to design and deliver tailored management strategies supporting the provision of efficient and effective energy conservation.

The organisations 35-year history of collaborating with energy and sustainability professionals has led to the development of proven, scalable cloud-based solutions and service innovations for optimised reporting, cost recovery and compliance.

Adopted across the private and public sector, education, government and utilities TEAM aims to meet today’s market challenges, offering flexible support options and on-going maintenance.