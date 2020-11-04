Exclusively for Christmas, Pink Positive has launched a collection of ‘Almost Mr & Mrs’ gifts for would-be brides and grooms, including festive mugs and sweatshirts. With 71 per cent* of couples postponing their wedding this year due to the global pandemic, the collection is a thoughtful way to bring some cheer. The collection also includes the signature ‘personalised gift boxes’ with custom gift message inside the lid to make every gift look amazing with a luxurious finishing touch!





The affordable range includes a red mug with Our First Christmas as Almost Mr & Mrs emblazoned in stylish white script. At £11.99, the ceramic mug can be personalised with names and makes a fun stocking filler.



Ideal for silly jumper day, the My First Christmas as Almost Mrs sweatshirt is primed to be a bestseller this season. The white and red Christmas jumper delivers all the festive feels, with its crisp font, which can be personalised to include a surname. Available in six sizes (from XS to 2XL) and two colours (red and white) the unisex sweatshirt retails at £19.99.



Pink Positive is an independent small business based in West London. Pink Positive creates bespoke personalised, handcrafted gifts, with a focus on thoughtful wedding presents.

To shop the collection please visit www.pinkpositiveshop.com and place orders by 18 December for Christmas delivery throughout the UK. Stay up to date by following @pinkpositiveshop on Instagram.



*Source: Hitched, October 2020.



