Practice Labs, the IT competency hub, has now provided more than half-a-million people with the means to improve their hands-on digital and IT skills.



The company delivers cloud-based access to live virtual computers and devices where people can practice their fundamental digital skills – whether just for personal use in the workplace or to try their hand at mastering core IT-specific tasks.



Ricky Doyle, CEO of Practice Labs said:



“In 2018 we defined our company vision: ‘To help 1,000,000 users improve their hands-on IT skills by 2023’. We’re excited to already be half-way there after just two years.



“The demand for remote experiential learning continues to grow. Whatever type of skill you’re trying to master, practice makes perfect. But when it comes to digital skills, it isn’t always possible to access the software and systems you need to achieve that hands-on experience. Most businesses can’t risk allowing their employees to experiment on live business-critical systems and schools and colleges often lack the time, resources and funding required to build and maintain their own live-lab environments for students to use.



“The digital skills gap is widening, but the talent pool is shrinking. If we want to address this global shortage we need to give people an opportunity to gain the work-ready digital skills employers want – and help companies grow their own IT talent; providing them with a way to identify, upskill and reskill existing employees who may have a hidden aptitude for IT”.



About Practice Labs – https://practice-labs.com

Practice Labs is an IT competency hub where users can practice their IT skills, prove their proficiency to assessors and employers, and support their career progression.



Practice Labs help cement the theory and knowledge gained from digital and IT training by giving users the chance to practice, learn from their mistakes and gain confidence within a safe, live-lab environment. Exam Preps provide users with the opportunity to check their readiness for testing or certification.



The Practice Labs solution consists of live (not simulated) IT Practice Labs and Exam Preps aligned with content from leading vendors such as Microsoft, Cisco, VMware and CompTIA. The Practice Lab Environment (PLE) can be integrated with leading Learning Management Systems (LMSs) via Learning Tools Interoperability (LTI) or accessed 24/7 through the Practice Labs Private Cloud via web-browser.



Topics covered by Practice Labs include: cybersecurity awareness, digital literacy and IT fundamentals, plus IT-specific areas such as networking, operating systems, programming, ethical hacking, computer forensics and database management.



The Practice Labs Environment also serves as a work experience hub, where users can gain mastery via a limitless number of real-world scenarios, emulating those they may encounter in the workplace. To date, more than 460,000 individual users have used the Practice Labs platform to improve their digital skills.

The Practice Labs library currently consists of over 4,400 modules and in excess of 20,000 individual exercises. All modules can be ‘mixed and matched’ to create curriculum-based or business-linked Custom Labs.

Practice Labs Systems Limited (former name I-Qubed Solutions Limited) is headquartered in Dartford, Kent. The company has offices in the United States, Australia and South East Asia.



During 2019, I-Qubed Solutions Limited was named by the Financial Times as one of the fastest-growing companies in Europe and was recognised as one of the UK’s top 25 Business Culture Leaders.



UK schools, colleges, local enterprise partnerships and other public sector organisations in the UK can find Practice Labs on the G-Cloud Digital Marketplace here: https://www.digitalmarketplace.service.gov.uk/g-cloud/suppli...



A short video explaining what live, virtual Practice Labs are and how they work, can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/MVFDiCTEnkQ



Learning and development professionals and team leaders wanting to try Practice Labs out for themselves can arrange complimentary evaluation access via this link: https://practice-labs.com/request-evaluation-access