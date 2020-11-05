With the BarbersCorner series, Beurer presents an exciting new beauty range for men and has the perfect product for every style

‘Get the grade’ you’re after from the comfort of your own home



Greater Manchester, England, 5th November 2020: Health and well-being specialist, Beurer, has launched its new BarbersCorner range of men’s grooming products. From beard trimmers and stylers, to hair clippers and whole-body shavers - the BarbersCorner product portfolio offers the man of today everything they need to professionally groom and style themselves from the comfort of their own home.



BarbersCorner by Beurer



1. Beurer HR 2000 Wireless Precision Trimmer:



Shape your brows, trim your nose hair, and keep unwanted ear hair out of sight with the HR 2000 trimmer. Defines sharp lines and shapes to precision with help from the extra small head - allowing you to trim those hard-to-reach areas with ease.



The Beurer HR 2000 is available from Amazon and is priced at £15.99





2. Beurer HR 4000 Wireless Beard Trimmer:



A dapper, well-kept beard is the latest trend. In fact, a recent YouGov survey showed the popularity of beards has increased since 2011, with over 40 per cent of British men now sporting some kind of facial fuzz. The HR 4000 shapes beards quickly and professionally. The device with LED display and high-quality titanium coated stainless steel blade offers a razor-sharp shave. It has two length adjustable comb attachments, a precision attachment with a slim contour blade, and an extra comb attachment for a trim length of one, three or five millimetres, giving you a flawless result.



The Beurer HR 4000 is available from Stress No More and is priced at £44.99





3. Beurer HR 5000 Wireless Hair Clippers:



Thanks to the stainless-steel blade with titanium coating and LED display, the elegant HR 5000 hair clippers ensure a well-groomed appearance. Various attachments and accessories allow for a versatile just-stepped-out-of the-barbers look and feel. The high-performance lithium-ion battery can last for 60 minutes of use. Precision adjustment can be made in five stages using a slide bar for individual cutting length. The hair clippers also have two different comb attachments and an integrated thinning function.



The Beurer HR 5000 is available from Amazon and is priced at £55





4. Beurer HR 6000 Wireless Body Groomer:



Is it time to manscape that hairy chest and back? The HR 6000 Body groomer is the perfect all-round device for removing hair from any part of your body. The flexible double-sided stainless steel blade ensures a safe and thorough shave in no time at all. The device has an LED display and a length-adjustable rotating attachment. A 60-minute charging time is followed by 60 minutes of shaving. The self-sharpening blades also eliminate the need to buy replacement blades.



The Beurer HR 6000 is available from Stress No More and is priced at £39.99





5. Beurer HR 7000 Wireless Foil Shaver:



The triple clipping system of the HR 7000 makes it possible to achieve a particularly thorough shave. The extendable detail trimmer allows you to combine your daily shave with precise beard and sideburn styling. Soft-touch sides ensure a non-slip grip and the LED display makes the operation more intuitive. The powerful lithium battery provides a shaving time of 60 minutes

with a 90-minute charge time.



The Beurer HR 7000 is available from Amazon and is priced at £49.99





6. Beurer HR 8000 Wireless Rotary Shaver:



With three spring-loaded double-ring shaving heads, the HR 8000 follows the contours of the face perfectly and is the ideal device for a comfortable and thorough shave. The additional 2-in-1 beard and sideburn styler, as well as the pop-up contour trimmer, enable you to try out different beard styles. The high-performance lithium-ion battery enables 60 minutes of use, with a

charging time of 90 minutes. The device is easy to clean and, thanks to the quick-charge function, can be used again in no time for a complete shave in battery operation mode.



The Beurer HR 8000 is available from Stress No More and is priced at £49.99





Beurer has put together some handy tips on how to get the perfect barbered style from home:



• Take your time and start with the longer attachments.

• Always double check to make sure you have attached the correct attachment.

• Get someone to help you with the back or have a well-placed mirror to hand.

• Work from the top sides of your head, moving down grades. It’s much easier to control and visually see the change in length

• Your hair doesn’t grow as much as you think and so less is more. Try not to get too carried away.







About Beurer



Beurer is the No.1 health and wellbeing brand in Europe and has developed an excellent reputation for design, style and innovation.



Beurer was founded in 1919 in Ulm and is synonymous with health and wellbeing. The company started with the first heating pads in Germany, and has gone on to expand into a range including a wealth of products for the health and wellbeing, beauty, baby care, sports and medical diagnostic and prevention sectors. These include electric blankets, heating pads, blood pressure and blood glucose monitors, nebulizers, clinical thermometers, personal and kitchen scales, foot baths and air humidifiers, Shiatsu massagers, baby monitors, heart rate monitors and cosmetic mirrors. The family run company operates a global distribution network in more than 80 countries and currently has a workforce of 500. You can find more information at www.beurer.com