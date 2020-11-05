Aryaka Cited for its Seamless Solution That Sets a New Bar for Customer Experiences



San Mateo, CA. – November 5, 2020 – Aryaka®, the Cloud-First WAN company delivering the #1 managed WAN/SD-WAN solution, announced today that the organization has been named a Strong Performer by Forrester Research in “The Forrester Wave™: Software-Defined WAN Services, Q4 2020.” Click here to download the complete report.



The company and its annual revenue are also included in the large established players category in Forrester’s “Now Tech: Software-Defined WAN Services, Q3 2020.” Click here to download the complete report.



According to Aryaka’s vendor profile in Forrester’s evaluation, “Instead of offering a variety of SD-WAN hardware and software platforms from multiple companies, Aryaka has blazed its own trail and created a highly integrated, seamless portal and service, based on its own technology, for its customers. Customers logging into MyAryaka cloud portal get a single view into a user-friendly interface with a rich set of information, such as application performance, SLA verification, and configuration management. Aryaka’s services offerings include security (SmartSecure), application/WAN optimization (SmartOptimize), and direct multi-cloud connectivity (SmartCloud). Customers seeking a company with a pedigree in optimizing applications and delivering a refined SDWAN solution should put Aryaka on their shortlists.”



“We’re proud to be included in the Forrester WAVE report. It is great to see Forrester acknowledge us as a company that has blazed its own trail to create a highly integrated offering, that sets a new bar for customer experiences,” said Shashi Kiran, CMO at Aryaka. “For us, it is all about getting rid of complexity for customers and becoming their easy button as they undertake WAN transformation initiatives and beget the best possible application performance. This allows us to be nimbler and more responsive compared to the rigidity of traditional Telco experience that most enterprises want to walk away from.”



Aryaka is also included in the Forrester’s Now Tech report. In this its authors say, “The SD-WAN services market is maturing rapidly, with a plethora of players across various geographies. The growth of edge computing and increased adoption of cloud and use cases, fueled by the drive to excel in customer experience, have shone a spotlight on the business-wide networking fabric. SD-WAN is an integral part of the equation.”



Unlike traditional Telcos and MSPs, Aryaka combines the benefits of a technology vendor and a fully managed provider in order to drive the agility, responsiveness and visibility that are hard to come by in a stitched together environment. The benefits to this approach include greater operational simplicity, higher responsiveness and lower total cost of ownership.



About Aryaka’s Cloud-First WAN



Aryaka delivers a fully managed WAN where network and security are delivered as-a-service.



Aryaka offers service offerings that are highly differentiated versus “do-it-yourself” box vendors as well as traditional service providers or telcos.



SmartServices differentiated features:



Aryaka SmartConnect – Connectivity-as-a-service offering with global and regional offers, last mile management, HybridWAN with MPLS, and industry-leading SLAs

Aryaka SmartOptimize – Network and application acceleration-as-a-service featuring TurboNet and TurboApp

Aryaka SmartCloud – Managed multi-cloud networking-as-a-service for public clouds, SaaS providers and partner clouds including AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, Alibaba Cloud, and Oracle Cloud

Aryaka SmartSecure – Security-as-a-service including a managed firewall offering and network function virtualization (NFV) capability for pureplay firewall products that include Palo Alto Networks and Check Point Software Technologies

Aryaka SmartInsights – Actionable insights-as-a-service powered by the MyAryaka cloud portal



All of Aryaka’s new service offerings are managed, orchestrated and monitored globally with its industry leading SmartManage offering that includes a global network of service PoPs connected by dedicated Layer 2 links, Aryaka Network Access Points at the edge, global NOCs with 24 X 7 customer support and industry-leading end-to-end service level agreements (SLAs). Together, these form the industry’s most comprehensive software-defined WAN offering, delivering the industry’s best application performance.



Download these assets to plan your WAN for 2020/2021:



The Forrester Wave™: Software-Defined WAN Services, Q4 2020

The Forrester Now Tech: Software-Defined WAN Services, Q3 2020

The Cloud-First WAN for Dummies

Aryaka 4th Annual Global State of the WAN eBook

Aryaka 4th Annual Global State of the WAN Infographic



About Aryaka



Aryaka, the Cloud-First WAN company, brings agility, simplicity and a great experience to consuming the WAN-as-a-service. An optimized global network and innovative technology stack delivers the industry’s #1 managed SD-WAN service and sets the gold standard for application performance. Aryaka’s SmartServices platform offers connectivity, application acceleration, security, cloud networking and insights, leveraging global orchestration and provisioning. The company’s customers include hundreds of regional and global enterprises including several in the Fortune 100.



