UK-based elegant nightwear brand Bocan Couture is gearing up for the colder months with a beautifully designed Autumn/Winter 2020 collection.



Remaining loyal to the brand’s ethos of designed by women, for women, the new range includes elegant robes, luxurious pyjamas and gorgeous loungewear sets. This year they have introduced brand new soft cotton bathrobes – perfect for staying warm this winter.



The standout piece is the 100% silk chiffon pyjama floral printed set in magnolia with shades of greens, along with the matching robe. Cut for a loose fit; each piece is beautifully designed. The set features high-waisted pyjamas which offer comfort and luxury.



Designed by women, made for women, each piece is hand-made in the highest quality fabrics. Featuring gorgeous silks, the softest cotton, and intricate lace detailing, the new collection is the perfect choice for the discerning fashionista.



The Autumn/Winter 2020 collection from Bocan Couture expresses uncompromising femininity, covetable designs and features high-quality fabrics to deliver a newfound sense of elegance within luxury loungewear market.



Solve the dilemma in what to wear during lockdown with the clothing collection designed with modern elegant women in mind.



The collection is available now and can be viewed at https://bocancouture.com/collections/new-arrivals



