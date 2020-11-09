Celebrating the best of the travel media sector

09 November 2020, London: The Travel Media Awards have announced this year’s finalists.



The judges have had a difficult job picking the finalists for this year’s Travel Media Awards. The judging panel, made up of some 60 judges from leading travel businesses and travel media, has now whittled down the huge number of entries to compile a shortlist representing the very best of travel journalism, photography and broadcasting.



There are 105 finalists across 21 categories, covering all areas of travel media, including print and online media, broadcasting, blogging and photography.



Giles Harper, co-founder of the Travel Media Awards and managing director of Travega, said: “Thank you to everyone who has supported the awards once again, despite the challenges the world is facing right now. Entry levels to the awards grew again for the sixth consecutive year, highlighted by over 100 entries alone being received for our newly introduced Sustainability Travel Feature of the Year category. Many congratulations to all of the finalists, and we look forward to announcing the winners on 25 January next year.”



Matthew Jackson, co-founder of the Travel Media Awards and managing director of APL Media, said: “We’re all looking forward to seeing who picks up the awards for each category. The awards ceremony, while obviously a little different to previous years, will still be an exciting event that we are very proud of.”



The finalists are as follows:



Blogger/Vlogger of the Year

Anywhere We Roam – Paul Healy & Mark Barnes (anywhereweroam.com)

Borders of Adventure – Becki Enright (bordersofadventure.com)

Joe Allam (joeallam.co.uk)

The Girl Outdoors – Sian Lewis (thegirloutdoors.com)

Weekend Candy – Claire Robinson (weekendcandy.com)



Breaking Travel News

Francesca Street, CNN Travel

James Chapple, TTG

John Walton, Lonely Planet

Julia Buckley, CNN Travel

Rory Boland, Which? Travel



Broadcast Programme of the Year – TV, radio, online or podcast

Earth Cycle – on Amazon Prime

From Our Own Correspondent - Trobriand Islands: a passion for cricket for BBC Radio 4

Insight Guides: The Travel Podcast – ‘Discovering the Fez Medina’ on Soundcloud

Wander Woman: ‘The Sound of Silence’ – on Buzzsprout

Would you visit Fukushima? for The Telegraph



Consumer Magazine Section of the Year

1843

Harper’s Bazaar

Olive

Town & Country

Vanity Fair



Consumer Publication of the Year - Online

Adventure - adventure.com

BBC Travel – bbc.com/travel

The Independent – independent.co.uk/travel

Lonely Planet – lonelyplanet.com

Suitcase – suitcasemag.com



Consumer Publication of the Year - Print

Lonely Planet

Suitcase Magazine

Sunday Times Travel Magazine

Travel Africa

Wanderlust



Consumer Writer of the Year

Alicia Miller, Sunday Times Travel Magazine

Jamie Lafferty, Financial Times and National Geographic Traveller

Michelle Jana Chan, Vanity Fair and The Telegraph

Mike Unwin, Travel Africa and The Telegraph

Oliver Berry, Lonely Planet



Customer Magazine

Audley Traveller

Easyjet Traveller

Kuoni Magazine

Selamata for Ethopian Airlines

Vera for Virgin Atlantic



Guide of the Year – Book, online, app

Bradt Guides Italy Friuli Venezia Giulia

Bradt Guides Slow Somerset

Curious Travel Guides Lost in Florence

Lonely Planet Saudi Arabia

Scotland Beyond the Bagpipes by Helen Ochyra



National Broadsheet Newspaper Section

i

The Guardian

Sunday Times Travel

The Telegraph

The Times



National Tabloid Newspaper Section

Daily Star Sunday

Metro

The Sun

The Sun on Sunday

Sunday Mirror



National Consumer Feature of the Year

Anthony Sattin for ‘Wanderland’ in 1843

Dan Richards for ‘My Search for the Real Moominland’ in 1843

Joey Tyson for ‘Touching the Heavens in Tigray, Ethiopia’ in Suitcase Magazine

Monisha Rajesh for ‘The Godfather of Trains’ in The Guardian

Oliver Smith for ‘Frontierland’ in Lonely Planet



Photography Award

Bella Falk

Francesco Lastrucci

Graeme Green

Lisa Young

Renato Granieri



Regional Publication Feature of the Year

Cathy Adams for ‘Slow down South’ in London Evening Standard

Helen Warwick for ‘City of Surprises’ in Cheshire Life

Ian Belcher for ‘What Lies Beneath’ in Brummell

Magazine

Lizzie Pook for ‘Trailing the Snow Leopard in Mountainous Ladakh’ in London Evening Standard

Sarah Marshall for ‘Time to Tell the Real Story of Sierra Leone’ in The Press



Specialist Travel Writer of the Year

Ian Belcher, African wildlife

Jamie Lafferty, Polar regions

Jessica Vincent, food

Jez Fredenurgh, food and drink

Sarah Reid, emerging destinations



Sustainability Feature of the Year

Cristian Bonetto for ‘Now the floods are over, here’s how to make a positive impact on your trip to Venice’ in Lonely Planet

Jo Rhodes for ‘British Airways emitting more carbon than rival airlines’ in Which? Travel

Lauren Jarvis for ‘Making Travel Matter’ in Selling Travel

Michelle Jana Chan for ‘The wild, empty safari destination you must visit before the crowds arrive’ in The Telegraph

Paul Bloomfield for ‘The Arctic: a new port of call?’ in BBC Wildlife



Trade Feature of the Year

James Draven for ‘Ahead for Heights’ in TTG

Jonathan Thompson for ‘Making a Splash’ in Cruise Adviser

Lauren Jarvis for ‘Making Travel Matter’ in Selling Travel

Rebecca Barnes for ‘From Russia With Love’ in Cruise Adviser

Sue Watt for ‘Game Changing’ in TTG Luxury



Trade Writer of the Year

James Chapple, TTG

James Draven, TTG

Jeannine Williamson, Selling Travel

Jennifer Morris, TTG

Lauren Jarvis, Selling Travel and Selling Canada



Trade Publication of the Year – Online

nridigital.com/future-cruise

thebusinesstravelmag.com

travelbulletin.co.uk

travelmole.com

ttgmedia.com



Trade Publication of the Year – Print

ABTA Magazine

The Business Travel Magazine

Selling Travel

TTG

TTG Luxury



Young Writer of the Year

Emily Frost, Lonely Planet

Florence Derrick, The Telegraph and Vera

Greg Dickinson, The Telegraph

Katie Gatens, Atlas and Vera

Lottie Gross, The Telegraph



The Travel Media Awards look forward to welcoming all shortlisted entrants to the online awards ceremony on 25 January.



Key dates for the 2020 Travel Media Awards:

23 November — recipient of Special Contribution Award announced

25 January — Awards ceremony takes place



For more information please visit travelmediaawards.com or contact:

T: 020 3818 5600

E: info@travelmediaawards.com



Notes for Editors

The 2019 awards received more than 900 entries, and culminated in a glittering awards ceremony attended by some 300 travel media and industry professionals. The event saw Hilary Bradt, founder of Bradt Travel Guides, receive the Special Contribution Award.



The Travel Media Awards was launched in 2015, celebrating the very best of the travel media sector. Free of charge to all travel writers, broadcasters and photographers to enter, the Awards are a true barometer of the travel media sector. The Travel Media Awards are owned and operated under a joint venture agreement between Travega and APL Media Limited. travelmediaawards.com



APL Media Limited works across the travel and lifestyle sectors in a number of media, from print through to events. APL Media produces the award-winning National Geographic Traveller (UK), National Geographic Traveller Food, Postcards, and a series of lifestyle newspaper supplements, apps and websites. aplmedia.co.uk



Travega offers a wide range of marketing solutions within both the leisure and business travel sectors, including revenue generation for some of the UK’s leading travel industry events, alongside bespoke partner event creation and third party event management. travega.co.uk