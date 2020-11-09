Travel Media Awards 2020 Finalists Announced
There are 105 finalists across 21 categories, covering all areas of travel media
The Travel Media Awards have announced this year’s finalists.
The judges have had a difficult job picking the finalists for this year’s Travel Media Awards. The judging panel, made up of some 60 judges from leading travel businesses and travel media, has now whittled down the huge number of entries to compile a shortlist representing the very best of travel journalism, photography and broadcasting.
There are 105 finalists across 21 categories, covering all areas of travel media, including print and online media, broadcasting, blogging and photography.
Giles Harper, co-founder of the Travel Media Awards and managing director of Travega, said: “Thank you to everyone who has supported the awards once again, despite the challenges the world is facing right now. Entry levels to the awards grew again for the sixth consecutive year, highlighted by over 100 entries alone being received for our newly introduced Sustainability Travel Feature of the Year category. Many congratulations to all of the finalists, and we look forward to announcing the winners on 25 January next year.”
Matthew Jackson, co-founder of the Travel Media Awards and managing director of APL Media, said: “We’re all looking forward to seeing who picks up the awards for each category. The awards ceremony, while obviously a little different to previous years, will still be an exciting event that we are very proud of.”
The finalists are as follows:
Blogger/Vlogger of the Year
Anywhere We Roam – Paul Healy & Mark Barnes (anywhereweroam.com)
Borders of Adventure – Becki Enright (bordersofadventure.com)
Joe Allam (joeallam.co.uk)
The Girl Outdoors – Sian Lewis (thegirloutdoors.com)
Weekend Candy – Claire Robinson (weekendcandy.com)
Breaking Travel News
Francesca Street, CNN Travel
James Chapple, TTG
John Walton, Lonely Planet
Julia Buckley, CNN Travel
Rory Boland, Which? Travel
Broadcast Programme of the Year – TV, radio, online or podcast
Earth Cycle – on Amazon Prime
From Our Own Correspondent - Trobriand Islands: a passion for cricket for BBC Radio 4
Insight Guides: The Travel Podcast – ‘Discovering the Fez Medina’ on Soundcloud
Wander Woman: ‘The Sound of Silence’ – on Buzzsprout
Would you visit Fukushima? for The Telegraph
Consumer Magazine Section of the Year
1843
Harper’s Bazaar
Olive
Town & Country
Vanity Fair
Consumer Publication of the Year - Online
Adventure - adventure.com
BBC Travel – bbc.com/travel
The Independent – independent.co.uk/travel
Lonely Planet – lonelyplanet.com
Suitcase – suitcasemag.com
Consumer Publication of the Year - Print
Lonely Planet
Suitcase Magazine
Sunday Times Travel Magazine
Travel Africa
Wanderlust
Consumer Writer of the Year
Alicia Miller, Sunday Times Travel Magazine
Jamie Lafferty, Financial Times and National Geographic Traveller
Michelle Jana Chan, Vanity Fair and The Telegraph
Mike Unwin, Travel Africa and The Telegraph
Oliver Berry, Lonely Planet
Customer Magazine
Audley Traveller
Easyjet Traveller
Kuoni Magazine
Selamata for Ethopian Airlines
Vera for Virgin Atlantic
Guide of the Year – Book, online, app
Bradt Guides Italy Friuli Venezia Giulia
Bradt Guides Slow Somerset
Curious Travel Guides Lost in Florence
Lonely Planet Saudi Arabia
Scotland Beyond the Bagpipes by Helen Ochyra
National Broadsheet Newspaper Section
i
The Guardian
Sunday Times Travel
The Telegraph
The Times
National Tabloid Newspaper Section
Daily Star Sunday
Metro
The Sun
The Sun on Sunday
Sunday Mirror
National Consumer Feature of the Year
Anthony Sattin for ‘Wanderland’ in 1843
Dan Richards for ‘My Search for the Real Moominland’ in 1843
Joey Tyson for ‘Touching the Heavens in Tigray, Ethiopia’ in Suitcase Magazine
Monisha Rajesh for ‘The Godfather of Trains’ in The Guardian
Oliver Smith for ‘Frontierland’ in Lonely Planet
Photography Award
Bella Falk
Francesco Lastrucci
Graeme Green
Lisa Young
Renato Granieri
Regional Publication Feature of the Year
Cathy Adams for ‘Slow down South’ in London Evening Standard
Helen Warwick for ‘City of Surprises’ in Cheshire Life
Ian Belcher for ‘What Lies Beneath’ in Brummell Magazine
Lizzie Pook for ‘Trailing the Snow Leopard in Mountainous Ladakh’ in London Evening Standard
Sarah Marshall for ‘Time to Tell the Real Story of Sierra Leone’ in The Press
Specialist Travel Writer of the Year
Ian Belcher, African wildlife
Jamie Lafferty, Polar regions
Jessica Vincent, food
Jez Fredenurgh, food and drink
Sarah Reid, emerging destinations
Sustainability Feature of the Year
Cristian Bonetto for ‘Now the floods are over, here’s how to make a positive impact on your trip to Venice’ in Lonely Planet
Jo Rhodes for ‘British Airways emitting more carbon than rival airlines’ in Which? Travel
Lauren Jarvis for ‘Making Travel Matter’ in Selling Travel
Michelle Jana Chan for ‘The wild, empty safari destination you must visit before the crowds arrive’ in The Telegraph
Paul Bloomfield for ‘The Arctic: a new port of call?’ in BBC Wildlife
Trade Feature of the Year
James Draven for ‘Ahead for Heights’ in TTG
Jonathan Thompson for ‘Making a Splash’ in Cruise Adviser
Lauren Jarvis for ‘Making Travel Matter’ in Selling Travel
Rebecca Barnes for ‘From Russia With Love’ in Cruise Adviser
Sue Watt for ‘Game Changing’ in TTG Luxury
Trade Writer of the Year
James Chapple, TTG
James Draven, TTG
Jeannine Williamson, Selling Travel
Jennifer Morris, TTG
Lauren Jarvis, Selling Travel and Selling Canada
Trade Publication of the Year – Online
nridigital.com/future-cruise
thebusinesstravelmag.com
travelbulletin.co.uk
travelmole.com
ttgmedia.com
Trade Publication of the Year – Print
ABTA Magazine
The Business Travel Magazine
Selling Travel
TTG
TTG Luxury
Young Writer of the Year
Emily Frost, Lonely Planet
Florence Derrick, The Telegraph and Vera
Greg Dickinson, The Telegraph
Katie Gatens, Atlas and Vera
Lottie Gross, The Telegraph
The Travel Media Awards look forward to welcoming all shortlisted entrants to the online awards ceremony on 25 January.
Key dates for the 2020 Travel Media Awards:
23 November — recipient of Special Contribution Award announced
25 January — Awards ceremony takes place
