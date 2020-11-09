We therefore look forward to discussing the role of global ESG data screening, scores and management at the Responsible Investment Forum

Virtual Event: 10-12th November 2020



Landmark Information is confirmed as a speaker at this year’s Responsible Investment Forum Europe, the longest running private equity forum, which takes place on 10-12th November.



The session on ‘How to drive meaningful ESG data in private markets’ will look at crucial topics such as the need for standardisation of reporting; what PE firms should learn from public companies by utilising rich data to better understand ESG risks and opportunities - and how to make that data relevant and actionable for investment purposes or for company performance improvement.



Tim Clare, Director of Anthesis and advisor to Landmark Information will be participating in the panel session at 12pm on Wednesday 11th November.



Chris Loaring, Managing Director (Legal) Landmark Information said, “Sustainable investment is well and truly in the spotlight and the positive correlation between ESG ratings and financial performance is increasingly apparent. Being able to identify material ESG risks - and opportunities - early in deals and throughout the transaction and investment life cycle is an increasing priority for investors, asset managers, lawyers and professional advisors. We therefore look forward to discussing the role of global ESG data screening, scores and management at the Responsible Investment Forum.”



Landmark Information recently acquired the ESG due diligence platform, RiskHorizon™, from global sustainability consultancy Anthesis Group. The platform delivers global insights to a broad group of asset owners and managers, from private equity and investment houses to corporates and their lawyers. It provides a comprehensive, actionable ESG due diligence screen of global corporate acquisition(s) or investments.



The RiskHorizon database is truly comprehensive, spanning 90 industries and more than 45 ESG risk factors in over 175 countries, assessing datasets that include those from the World Bank, Unicef, the Global Child Forum, Freedom House, and United Nations Development Programme. As a SASB Licensee, Landmark Information benefits from being part of a group of organisations all striving for standardised, global ESG metrics.



Demonstrations of the RiskHorizon platform will be available at Landmark Information’s virtual booth at the Responsible Investment Forum. To register for the event, visit https://www.peievents.com/en/event/responsible-investment-fo....



For more information regarding Landmark Information and the RiskHorizon platform, visit https://go.landmark.co.uk/risk-horizon-esg-management telephone 03300 366000 or follow the team on Twitter.



