MILPITAS, Calif. — NOV. 10, 2020 — For the third consecutive quarter, cloud-based Capture Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) sandbox service, featuring patent-pending Real-Time Deep Memory Inspection™ (RTDMI) engine, has been vigorously tested in the detection of today’s most evasive threats and awarded the coveted ICSA Labs Advanced Threat Defense certification. SonicWall Capture ATP ‘did remarkably well during this test cycle,’ having passed over 1,400 test runs, detecting 99.6% of previously unknown threats.



“Technology is constantly changing as is the complexity of environments,” said SonicWall Executive Director of Product Marketing Kayvon Sadeghi. “This has led to the explosion of tools readily available to cyberthreat actors and keeping C-suites up at night. Working with labs, sharing information with organizations and adhering to rising security industry standards is a great way to ensure our customers are receiving the best protection and latest technology.”



Of the 33 days of testing, SonicWall Capture ATP was 100% effective for 31 consecutive days at thwarting malicious threats. Selected threats are based on those that have led to enterprise cybersecurity incidents and breaches and include threat vectors such as email links, direct installations, email attachments and remote injections. Malware types include ransomware, trojans, worms, spyware, viruses, downloaders and backdoor.



“Unbiased testing is crucial during the selection process and we want our participation to help simplify a task that can be daunting with so many options in the marketplace. We want to help eliminate that burden for all SonicWall partners and customers,” said Sadeghi.



Standard ICSA Labs Advanced Threat Defense (ATD) testing is designed with vendor solutions in mind, and helps determine new threats traditional security products do not detect. Eligible security vendors are tested quarterly for a minimum of three weeks. During that time, the ICSA Labs subjects advanced threat defense solutions to hundreds of test runs. The test set is comprised of a mixture of new threats, little-known threats and innocuous applications and activities.



To protect customers against the increasing dangers of zero-day threats, the SonicWall Capture Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) service — a cloud-based service available with SonicWall firewalls — detects and can block advanced threats at the gateway until verdict. This service is the only advanced-threat-detection offering that combines multi-layer sandboxing, including SonicWall's RTDMI™ technology, full-system emulation and virtualization techniques, to analyze suspicious code behavior. This powerful combination detects more threats than single-engine sandbox solutions, which are compute-environment specific

and susceptible to evasion.



For more information visit, www.sonicwall.com/products/firewalls/security-services/captu....



About SonicWall

SonicWall delivers Boundless Cybersecurity for the hyper-distributed era in a work reality where everyone is remote, mobile and unsecure. SonicWall safeguards organizations mobilizing for their new business normal with seamless protection that stops the most evasive cyberattacks across boundless exposure points and increasingly remote, mobile and cloud-enabled workforces. By knowing the unknown, providing real-time visibility and enabling breakthrough economics, SonicWall closes the cybersecurity business gap for enterprises, governments and SMBs worldwide. For more information, visit www.sonicwall.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.



