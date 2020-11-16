Yamaha Music London is inviting everyone to discover the magic of playing a piano this Christmas. Piano players old and new have found daily music practice both mindful and stimulating during this year’s challenging circumstances. The joy of playing whether a shared virtual experience or at home alone has been a great way to connect with others and to express emotion. Enjoying a new musical challenge such as setting goals to master a new piece of music or simply to start playing for the first time has a positive effect on quality of life and well-being.



Yamaha leads the way in creating acoustic and digital pianos whether you are starting out or ready to “upgrade” to the model you have always wanted. Yamaha pianos are among the most played in the world and have earned a reputation for their excellent design, build quality and long-lasting performance - a Yamaha piano is a great investment buy and a gift that will last beyond Boxing Day.



Yamaha Music London is offering a FREE piano stool with every acoustic and CSP and CLP piano purchased online, over the phone with support from helpful fully qualified staff, or in-store.



Choose from the selection below to find your perfect piano partner.





The B series – The family friendly piano The range includes a good all-rounder and an ideal family piano, very affordable with a rich and clear tone designed for compact, contemporary homes. All B series pianos are available with Yamaha’s pioneering Silent Technology - using headphones for silent play any time of day or night while keeping family and neighbours happy. The B series from £2,830.00 - https://bit.ly/3kVFaQU



“Silent Night” Pianos

The Silent Piano series includes upright and grand pianos, with the same acoustic sound, design and build quality as their standard counterparts but with the ability to play entirely without externally audible sound - only the player hears their performance. Imagine playing with headphones at night so you won’t disturb the neighbours but you still benefit from playing with a true hammer action and also have the sound of a sampled concert grand piano coming through the headphones! Silent Night” Pianos - https://bit.ly/314BMLW - from £4666.00





Yamaha Disklavier Enspire range – The Acoustic, Silent and Self Playing Pianos



The new Disklavier Enspire Upright Pianos, the most advanced Yamaha acoustic piano, where artistry, craftsmanship and technology meet. Computer and iOS connectivity, fully integrated record and playback facilities, as well as award-winning Silent Piano technology, make this piano the perfect space-saving choice for the growing family, the progressing amateur or the avid listener. Yamaha Disklavier Enspire range from £14.174.00 - https://bit.ly/311MFxT



CLP AND CSP DIGITAL PIANOS



Always dreamed of learning to play your favourite songs? The Yamaha CSP Series of Smart Digital Pianos can make this dream come true.



First and foremost a high quality digital piano, connect the CSP Clavinova to your tablet or smartphone and a whole range of features are at your fingertips, from a vast range of sounds and backings, to its amazing ability to scan the songs in your phone or tablet's music library, giving you the chord charts, piano score and instructions on how to play each song using the intuitive Stream Lights feature. From £2019.00



The CLP range recreates an acoustic piano's touch and sound, whilst adding all the benefits of ground-breaking technology (size, weight and the piano never needing to be tuned are just a few). From £2, 008.00 inc VAT.



The CLP Clavinovas feature a clear, pure piano sound (along with several other voices), a stunningly realistic touch and include foot pedals. If you are looking for the best piano sound available in a digital instrument, but are less interested in rhythms and accompaniments, the CLP is likely to be the model for you.



Although the store is currently closed in line with the latest Government guidelines customers are still be able to shop online by visiting us at Yamahamusiclondon.com as the website will remain open 24/7, allowing customers to shop at their leisure.



For any specialist advice the Yamaha Music London team will be available via the chat on www.yamahamusiclondon.com via Face to Face support.



The Yamaha Music London Sales team will also be available on the phone, where you can buy direct on 020 7432 4400.

