Provides Certificate Manager Customers with

Industry’s Most Comprehensive Use of Automation and Orchestration Tools



ROSELAND, N.J. — November 12, 2020 — Sectigo®, a leading provider of automated digital identity management and web security solutions, today released Chef, Jenkins, JetStack Cert-Manager, Puppet, and SaltStack integrations for its certificate management platform. The new integrations, which expand upon Sectigo’s first round of DevOps integrations, seize the benefits of automation for DevOps environments and further aid DevSecOps teams in speeding application deployment by using automation to provision certificates.



Sectigo Certificate Manager, the heart of Sectigo’s Digital Identity Platform, is used by hundreds of enterprises across the globe to issue, renew, and manage certificates for their mission-critical applications. With these new integrations, IT teams benefit from a centralized management platform that can be used to enforce the security policies across the organization. In addition, if enterprises prefer, they can continue to use their DevOps tool or another PKI implementation for issuance, and still use Sectigo Certificate Manager to monitor and report on their certificate deployments.



“Enterprises are dealing with reduced staff and increased workloads, making powerful automation tools for certificate management essential for DevOps teams,” said Lindsay Kent, VP of Product Management, Sectigo. “Sectigo has not only doubled integrations with leading configuration management and orchestration platforms—continuing as the CA with the most DevOps integrations—but also added a certificate management client SDK that enables teams to easily customize their automated certificate installation. Our customers can now integrate modules in GoLang, Python, Ruby, Java, with any DevOps CI/CD tools, making rapid and secure application deployment even easier.”



Sectigo Certificate Manager customers can now benefit from 14 DevOps integrations. In addition to Docker, Kubernetes, Ansible, Terraform, and HashiCorp Vault, released in fall 2019, Sectigo has delivered new integrations with four client SDKs and five additional automation and orchestration tools:



Chef — Chef integration helps improve automation across the enterprise IT estate and functional roles, providing an environment where a business can build, deploy, and manage any software, anywhere. Sectigo customers using Chef will benefit from multiple modes of ‘continuous automation.’

Jetstack Cert-Manager — Cert-Manager is a powerful, general-purpose certificate management controller for Kubernetes. The integration enables Sectigo customers to obtain certificates from a variety of issuers and ensure that they are valid and up-to-date and can renew certificates at a configured time before expiry.

Jenkins — This free and open-source automation server helps speed software development, testing, and deployment, facilitating continuous integration and delivery.

Puppet — Puppet solutions automate how Sectigo customers continuously deliver, make complaints, remediate, and manage their multi-cloud environments.

SaltStack — SaltStack software automates repeated system administrative and code deployment tasks, eliminating manual processes in a way that can reduce errors that occur when IT organizations configure systems. The integration helps Sectigo customers orchestrate and automate difficult IT tasks with speed and flexibility, ultimately delivering continuous security compliance, vulnerability remediation, and real IT security.



To learn more about Sectigo’s PKI for DevOps solutions visit: https://sectigo.com/enterprise/sectigo-certificate-manager/d... or listen to the popular webinar, “Unleashing Speed and Scale in DevOps,” featuring Sandy Carielli, Principal Analyst at Forrester, as well as Jason Soroko, CTO of PKI at Sectigo.



About Sectigo



Sectigo is a leading cybersecurity provider of digital identity solutions, including TLS / SSL certificates, DevOps, IoT, and enterprise-grade PKI management, as well as multi-layered web security. As the world's largest commercial Certificate Authority with more than 700,000 customers and over 20 years of experience in online trust, Sectigo partners with organizations of all sizes to deliver automated public and private PKI solutions for securing webservers, user access, connected devices, and applications. Recognized for its award-winning innovation and best-in-class global customer support, Sectigo has the proven performance needed to secure the digital landscape of today and tomorrow. For more information, visit www.sectigo.com and follow @SectigoHQ.



UK Media Contacts:



Ines Mitsou

Positive

+44 (0)770 388 4664

imitsou@positivemarketing.com



Max Bailey

Positive

+44 (0)793 331 8525

mbailey@positivemarketing.com