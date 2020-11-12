England might be back in a lockdown but some of the country’s home games enthusiasts have been busy creating some of the best man cave’s we’ve ever seen. Home Leisure Direct’s knockout Games Room of The Year is returning for its fifth year and competition is stiff.



Now, it’s time to decide who is destined for 2020’s leaderboard, with the grand prize of a whopping £1,000 cash up for grabs, it’s up to the public to vote for the winner.



Home Leisure Direct are the UK’s leading games room retailer specialising in high-quality products, and this year their Games Room of The Year competition is back with a bang.



During 2020 staying “in-in” has become the new “out-out” as more and more people invest time and creativity into their very own pride and joy. Whilst several pubs and clubs are being forced to shut their doors many Brits are spending their lockdown in style.



Andy Beresford, co-founder of Home Leisure Direct announced: “This year has been like no other. Families have spent more time at home, so building an “oasis” in which to entertain themselves and their family has given people purpose by having a project to work on”.



The competition continues to not disappoint as huge numbers of entries roll in from around the country. Previous years' nominations have seen garages, sheds and attics revamped into arcades, cinema dens and home pubs. What better way to hibernate this winter than in your very own games room.



Andy added, “The variety in these creations has been huge, from converted garages, spare rooms, extensions, dining rooms, kitchen/diners, to garden cabins and pub sheds. We love to see what people have created, and so do our customers. So, Games Room of the Year gives everyone an opportunity to show what they have built and for others to get inspiration for their project. After all, what’s more fun than building your own games room?!”



It’s not just ‘Man Caves’ either, several of this year’s finalists are women.



The submitted entries have been narrowed down by the Home Leisure Direct team to 10 finalists, now it's time for the public to vote for their favourite entry. Voting ends on the 15th of November.



More information about the competition and its previous winners can be found

