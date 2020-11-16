During the winter months, we want our bodies to be strong enough to fight off common infections such as colds and flu. And even more so this year, with the Covid-19 outbreak. People’s immune systems tend to work less well as they get older. But does the menopause itself have any impact on your ability to fight infections? And can your diet help to keep your immune system healthy?



In the Autumn 2020 issue of The Menopause Exchange newsletter, Angie Jefferson, consultant dietitian, takes a look at the impact of nutrition on immunity. She discusses how to keep your immune system healthy by eating a balanced diet, and whether any food supplements can help.



“There’s a lot of conflicting information out there,” says Norma Goldman. “In her article, Angie Jefferson provides the facts on nutrition and immunity. There is no magic bullet, but there are some simple things we can do, making changes to our diet and lifestyle overall, to ensure our immune system is working as well as it can be.”



The Menopause Exchange, which was established in 1999, is completely independent and is not sponsored by any companies. It provides impartial, easily understood information to women, men and healthcare professionals. The Menopause Exchange quarterly newsletter contains articles written by top medical experts, such as gynaecologists, GPs, consultants, specialist menopause nurses, complementary practitioners, pharmacists, dietitians etc.



Articles in the Autumn 2020 issue of The Menopause Exchange quarterly newsletter include Workplace menopause policies and guidance, HRT questions you forgot to ask your GP and Cystitis and thrush at the menopause, as well as news, Ask the Experts Q&As and information about Norma Goldman’s webinars, talks and workshops.



1. The Menopause Exchange was launched in June 1999.

2. Articles in previous issues of The Menopause Exchange newsletter include: The menopause at work; Menopause in different cultures; Less common menopausal symptoms; Starting on HRT; CBT and mindfulness; Are medicines stripping you of nutrients?; Thyroid problems and the menopause.

3. The founder and director of The Menopause Exchange is Norma Goldman. Norma has a pharmacy degree and a Master’s degree in health promotion and she is a public speaker. She gives webinars, talks and workshops on the menopause to women, men and employees in the workplace including hospitals, women’s groups, healthcare professionals, GP practices, organisations, companies and at exhibitions. Her daughter, Victoria Goldman, the editor of the newsletter, is an experienced health journalist, editor and proofreader, with a BSc. degree in Biomedical Science and a Master’s degree in Science Communication.

4. The aim of The Menopause Exchange is to raise the awareness of the menopause among women, men, healthcare professionals, complementary practitioners, line managers, health and safety officers and anyone else who is responsible in the workplace for the wellbeing of employees.

