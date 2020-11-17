● Efficient Company Valuations Through Digitalisation of the Valuation Process

● Access to Live Comprehensive Market and Transaction Data

● Comprehensive Analysis Exportable to PowerPoint and Word in Seconds

● Over 15 Leading Valuation Methodologies



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: 17 NOVEMBER 2020, AT:// Introducing Fintech scale-up Valutico, the web based valuation platform which now has 100 active users in over 20 countries. Valutico provides the financial services industry with groundbreaking data-driven tools so that they can conduct their analysis more efficiently and in a methodological fashion.

Valuation advisory is complex, however Valutico’s integrated valuation solution reduces the time it takes to do a valuation from days to merely hours.



Launched in Vienna/Austria in 2017 by Paul Resch, an enthusiastic Corporate Finance professional formerly in M&A, who was frustrated with the status quo in Corporate Finance and Investment Management: That due to lack of data and know-how, professional equity valuations were only available to the world’s most sophisticated advisors and investors.

With the seamless integration of the best databases and semi-automated processes, Valutico today is empowering a much wider audience to perform company valuations that meet and exceed the standards of the leading players, thus levelling the playing field in valuation analysis.



From San Francisco to Singapore Valutico supports valuation experts within Accounting and Tax advisory firms, Corporate Finance and M&A advisors, as well as investment managers in Europe, the Americas and South East Asia. The software helps these experts overcome the high and expensive requirements of the valuation process which historically demands technical and industry know-how, access to expensive financial databases, as well as time.



Business valuations are still individualised and tailored to one company, often requiring multiple experts (depending on the company’s size) investing at least a few days, incurring costs often equating to tens of thousands per valuation.



Valutico is the leading force in the democratisation of business valuation services, harmonizing the overall valuation process.

With offices in Vienna and London, Valutico solves the issue of complex tools, lack of data sources and time consuming reporting. Analysis is conducted efficiently and cost effectively whilst providing access to reliable market data from leading financial databases but without the cost of complexity that comes with it. With over 15 leading valuation methodologies to choose from and saving experts precious time transferring results from spreadsheet to slides, one stop shop Valutico is carving a new generation in the way valuations are conducted.



Valutico’s technology rests on three pillars:

1. The system integrates the world’s leading databases on market and transaction data and adds additional sources on an ongoing basis. Valutico provides its users with the exact data they need at the right time, in the most seamless way.

2. Valutico’s proprietary algorithms mimic the thought process of the valuation practitioner, thereby semi-automating key processes and saving time and costs in the process.

3. Valutico is designed as a self-learning system, whereby every interaction further improves the overall quality of the suggestions that the system makes.





Paul Resch, CEO & Founder comments:



“In three years we’ve signed 100 customers which is really exciting! We are growing 300%+ year on year which shows the demand for better valuation solutions. When I was working in M&A I spent many nights tirelessly working in Excel which was arduous and subject to error. There was no other tool at the time which is why I shifted careers from Banking to Fintech and created our own valuation tool. We are now in over 20 countries with 25 team members globally and growing. We are carving a new generation in valuations and can’t thank our clients enough for their ongoing support!”



Valutico’s product offering includes modules for the valuation of private and public companies, as well as a marketplace (MyValutico) that brings together valuation experts with business owners who need support with valuations.



To honour International Accounting Day on the 10th November, Valutico are inviting new clients to 10% off on their first 10 months using the software. The code will be valid for 10 days, expiring 20th November 2020.



The activation code valutico1010 should be used at check out.



For media and promotion enquiries, subscription prices or to be invited to a demonstration please contact a.allason@valutico.com

www.valutico.com



- ENDS -

NOTES TO EDITORS



Founded in Vienna, Austria, fintech scale-up Valutico is a web based valuations platform providing the financial services industry and valuation practitioners with data-driven tools to conduct analysis more efficiently. With offices in the UK, US and Austria, Valutico empowers businesses and experts to perform accurate valuations in minutes while solving the issue of complex tools, lack of data sources and time consuming reporting. Valutico provides access to reliable market data from leading financial databases but without the cost of complexity that comes with it. Valutico cross-checks business plans and provides useful suggestions to promote consistency and plausibility. With over 15 of the world’s leading valuation methodologies to choose from and saving experts precious time transferring results from spreadsheet to slides, Valutico is carving a new generation in valuations.